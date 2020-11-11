'The Crown': Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin on Being Charles & Diana (VIDEO)

Season 4 on Netflix's drama, The Crown finally moves into the era that covers the tumultuous relationship of Charles, Prince of Wales (Josh O'Connor), and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). Having gotten an early look at the entire season, we can easily say that fans of the series will not be disappointed.

Things kicks off with Charles feeling the pressure to marry and have heirs and, since his love, Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell) was not approved by the family in Season 3, the thirtysomething prince eventually meets a young Diana (we'll see their first meeting years before their romance begins) and history is born.

But, as the Peter Morgan (The Queen) series has done since its first season in 2016, besides telling the fascinating story of the Royals, the portrayals never disappoint, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy played the Queen in the earlier years of her reign) to Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and, another new addition this season, Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

But, for O'Connor and newcomer Corrin, how did they so masterfully go about playing Charles and Diana, and the complications in their very public relationship? And was it a challenge for them to keep the impending doomed future of the couple out of their heads when playing the happier times for the pair? We asked the actors how they went about playing the roles.

Check out the video interview here:

The Crown, season four episodes drop November 15, Netflix.