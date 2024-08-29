Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The return to Poguelandia is just around the corner. On August 29, Netflix revealed the first look photos of Outer Banks Season 4, and things are getting spicy.

John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) look more in love than ever. Thankfully, the tragedies they faced have only made them stronger. Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are in their Adorable Era, holding hands and everything! Meanwhile, we’re a little worried about JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) in Season 4.

Since this is Outer Banks, you know that Rafe (Drew Starkey) is never far from the Pogues. The King Kook is living it up on Kildare Island, with Topper (Austin North) tagging along.

Season 4 will actually take us back in time before the 18-month flash forward we saw at the end of Season 4. We’ll see the lead-up to the moment of Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the mainland to try and live a “normal” life. However, their lives are anything but normal. The Pogues are lured back into the treasure hunt game for a brand-new adventure.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Outer Banks Season 4.

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 1-5, October 10, Netflix

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 6-10, November 7, Netflix