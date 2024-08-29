‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 First Look: John B & Sarah’s Sun-Kissed Love Heats Up (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Netflix

The return to Poguelandia is just around the corner. On August 29, Netflix revealed the first look photos of Outer Banks Season 4, and things are getting spicy.

John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) look more in love than ever. Thankfully, the tragedies they faced have only made them stronger. Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are in their Adorable Era, holding hands and everything! Meanwhile, we’re a little worried about JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) in Season 4.

Since this is Outer Banks, you know that Rafe (Drew Starkey) is never far from the Pogues. The King Kook is living it up on Kildare Island, with Topper (Austin North) tagging along.

Season 4 will actually take us back in time before the 18-month flash forward we saw at the end of Season 4. We’ll see the lead-up to the moment of Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the mainland to try and live a “normal” life. However, their lives are anything but normal. The Pogues are lured back into the treasure hunt game for a brand-new adventure.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Outer Banks Season 4.

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 1-5, October 10, Netflix

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 6-10, November 7, Netflix

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Pogue power couple

Despite everything, John B and Sarah’s love for each other remains strong. They’ve lost their fathers, but they still have each other. After so much suffering and many near-death experience, let’s hope these two get some happiness in Season 4.

Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Jiara trouble?

Kiara looks contemplative (and maybe even a little worried) as JJ sleeps her side. New obstacles in Season 4 could threaten Jiara’s relationship.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in Season 4 of 'Outer Banks'
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Say hello to the 'More Love Club'

Pope and Cleo may have started out as members of the “No Love Club,” but they’re going strong in Season 4. The couple sweetly holds hands in this scene from the premiere.

Mia Challis as Ruthie, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, Deion Smith as Kelce in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

The Kooks are back, baby

Rafe and Topper are sure to stir up trouble in Outer Banks Season 4. Rafe is the King of the Kooks, and we’ll just have to see what mayhem he throws at the Pogues.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara in Outer Banks
Netflix

Trouble lies ahead

The Pogues always find themselves face-to-face with enemies, no matter where they are. Cleo, Sarah, and Kiara look concerned in this Season 4 scene. Is a new foe on the horizon?

Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

A new mystery for the Pogues?

The Pogues are a modern day Scooby Squad. John B and his pals investigate an object. Is this connected to their new treasure hunt?

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Poguelandia 2.0

The Pogues have returned to port in Season 4. Cleo, JJ, and Pope hit the waters for some fun.

Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

JJ Maybank, Prince of Mischief

JJ is the most unpredictable of the Pogues, and that’s what makes him so fun to watch. John B puts his hand on JJ’s shoulder as they both look off in the distance. JJ’s got some of that fire in his eyes again. He’s looking for mischief.

Outer Banks

Carlacia Grant

Chase Stokes

Drew Starkey

Madelyn Cline

Madison Bailey

Rudy Pankow

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mackenzie Adkins and Hud Mellencamp on Claim to Fame
1
Are John Mellencamp’s Son & Trace Adkins’ Daughter Dating Post-‘Claim to Fame’?
Allison Holker on red carpet
2
Allison Holker Finds Romance Again After Death of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
'Happy's Place' cast
3
Reba McEntire Has Found Her Happy Place
'Doctor Odyssey' cast
4
Inside New Medical Drama ‘Doctor Odyssey’ With Its Star-Studded Crew
Stephen King and the Cast of Evil
5
Save ‘Evil’! Stephen King Reveals He’s a Big Fan Amid Campaign to Renew Canceled Show