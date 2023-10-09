‘Our Flag Means Death’: Stede Meets Anne Bonny & Trains With Izzy (PHOTOS)

Rhys Darby and Minnie Driver in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death is back and bringing the crew together once more after spending the opening of Season 2 separated. While the final moments of Season 2’s third installment saw Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) revived after a near-fatal mutiny, Stede (Rhys Darby) is seemingly eager to mend their relationship, but not without a few bumps along the road.

In newly-released images for the upcoming fourth and fifth episodes (dropping October 12), Blackbeard is nowhere to be seen, despite appearing in the teaser for the installments. Still, there’s plenty more to entice viewers beyond a potential Blackbeard-Stede reconciliation.

Anne Bonny (Minnie Driver) and Mary Read (Rachel House) make their debut as Stede appears to visit their abode, and as teased in the episode promo, Blackbeard will also find his way to the establishment, which seems to double as an antiques shop.

Along with introducing famed pirates, the Revenge’s crew are back to their shenanigans as Lucius (Nathan Foad), Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Jim (Vico Ortiz), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), Roach (Samba Schutte), Wee John (Kristian Nairn), Frenchie (Joel Fry), Archie (Madeleine Sami), Fang (David Fane), and Buttons (Ewen Bremner) unite.

And additional images tease a truce (and perhaps friendship?) between former foes Stede and Izzy (Con O’Neill), with the latter still getting used to his peg-leg life.

Below, scroll through several photos for the upcoming episodes.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2, Thursdays, Max

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Episode 4
Stede holds a steak to his face. Could it have something to do with Blackbeard’s teased headbutt?

Ewen Bremner and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Buttons and Stede have a chat on deck.

Kristian Nairn in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Wee John does some knitting.

Rhys Darby and Minnie Driver in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Stede meets Anne Bonny while perusing some antiques.

Minnie Driver and Rachel House in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Anne Bonny and Mary Read make their entrance.

Minnie Driver and Rachel House in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Mary and Anne make a mischievous pair.

Madeleine Sami, Vico Ortiz, David Fane, and Joel Fry in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Archie, Jim, Fang, and Frenchie look a little on edge while swabbing the deck.

Nathan Foad, Samba Schutte, David Fane, Vico Ortiz, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Samson Kayo, Joel Fry, and Madeleine Sami in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Lucius, Roach, Fang, Jim, Black Pete, Wee John, Oluwande, Frenchie, and Archie are an active audience. But who are they listening to?

Con O'Neill in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Izzy is having a rough time in his disheveled state.

Samson Kayo, Matthew Maher, and Samba Schutte in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Oluwande, Black Pete, and Roach appear to put on a party, but look surprised in the process.

David Fane and Samba Schutte in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Fang and Roach have unsatisfied looks on their faces. But who is on the receiving end of their glares?

Con O'Neill in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Izzy practices sword fighting on one leg.

Con O'Neill and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Izzy and Stede put their differences aside for a moment.

Con O'Neill and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Izzy gives Stede a helping hand as he prepares to swing by a rope on deck.

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
The rope swing does not appear to go well as Stede looks up bewildered from the deck.

Con O'Neill in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Izzy keeps a watchful eye over his pupil, Stede.

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Stede scopes out the seas.

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Stede dons a gaudy red jacket as a eerie haze moves in.

Vico Ortiz, Madeleine Sami, and Samson Kayo in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Jim, Archie, and Oluwande don protective garlic necklaces.

