Our Flag Means Death is back and bringing the crew together once more after spending the opening of Season 2 separated. While the final moments of Season 2’s third installment saw Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) revived after a near-fatal mutiny, Stede (Rhys Darby) is seemingly eager to mend their relationship, but not without a few bumps along the road.

In newly-released images for the upcoming fourth and fifth episodes (dropping October 12), Blackbeard is nowhere to be seen, despite appearing in the teaser for the installments. Still, there’s plenty more to entice viewers beyond a potential Blackbeard-Stede reconciliation.

Anne Bonny (Minnie Driver) and Mary Read (Rachel House) make their debut as Stede appears to visit their abode, and as teased in the episode promo, Blackbeard will also find his way to the establishment, which seems to double as an antiques shop.

Along with introducing famed pirates, the Revenge’s crew are back to their shenanigans as Lucius (Nathan Foad), Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Jim (Vico Ortiz), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), Roach (Samba Schutte), Wee John (Kristian Nairn), Frenchie (Joel Fry), Archie (Madeleine Sami), Fang (David Fane), and Buttons (Ewen Bremner) unite.

And additional images tease a truce (and perhaps friendship?) between former foes Stede and Izzy (Con O’Neill), with the latter still getting used to his peg-leg life.

Below, scroll through several photos for the upcoming episodes.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2, Thursdays, Max