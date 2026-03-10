‘One Piece’ Season 2: Who is Miss Wednesday? The Shocking Reveal That Changes the Straw Hats Forever

The second season of One Piece: Into the Grand Line sets sail as the Straw Hat pirates find themselves at odds with one of their most lethal foes, Baroque Works. A mysterious organization of assassins whose skill sets often include powers granted by Devil Fruits, their identities are kept secret, even from one another. Working in pairs, usually one man and one woman, the agents are dispatched to eliminate targets at the command of their leader, Mr. 0. Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 ahead.

Where do they meet Miss Wednesday?

In Episode 2, “Good Whale Hunting,” the Straw Hats take their ship, the Going Merry, into the Grand Line through the treacherous Reverse Mountain. The passage sends them rushing down a waterfall, where a massive whale swallows the ship and crew whole, with the exception of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy).

Now inside a giant cetacean, the Straw Hats discover something unexpected: two Baroque Works assassins, Miss Wednesday and Mr. 9 (Charithra Chandran and Daniel Lasker), who attempt to steal their ship. The Straw Hats quickly subdue and tie up the duo while Luffy works out a plan to get them out of the titan’s belly. During the escape, Miss Wednesday proves she is more capable than she appears when she saves Usopp’s life (Jacob Romero).

Miss Wednesday and Mr. 9 manage to escape, but the gang runs into her again in the overly friendly town of Whisky Peak. In Episode 3, “Whisky Business,” Wednesday and her partner, Mr. 8 (Yonda Thomas), devise another plan to steal the Merry. However, the pair is stopped not by the Straw Hats but by fellow Baroque Works agents Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine (Camrus Johnson and Jazzara Jaslyn). As it turns out, Miss Wednesday is not who she seems.

Who is Miss Wednesday really?

The true identity of Miss Wednesday isn’t revealed until Episode 3, when the gang clashes yet again with more Baroque Works agents.

Wednesday is actually Princess Nefertari Vivi, who infiltrated Baroque Works in an effort to stop the organization from helping overthrow her kingdom of Alabasta. Her mission was to uncover the true identity of the group’s leader, the mysterious Mr. 0, and deliver that information to her father, the king. After their cover is blown, a dying Mr. 8, whose real name is Igaram, negotiates with the Straw Hats to ensure Princess Vivi’s safety.

How did Princess Vivi change the Straw Hats?

As Vivi joins the Straw Hats on their quest, she proves time and time again to be a valued ally through her skills as a warrior and a loyal friend. Saving the lives of the Straw Hats on more than one occasion, her strength in character and dedication to her people touch Luffy and the Straw Hats so much so that they alter their plan to find the One Piece to get her home.

However, when Nami (Emily Rudd) becomes deathly ill, it is Vivi who suggests traveling to Drum Island, knowing the region is home to many doctors. There, the gang meets Tony Tony Chopper (Mikaela Hoover), an itty-bitty, adorable, blue-nosed, foul-mouthed reindeer with dreams of becoming a doctor. After eating a Devil Fruit, Chopper can not only talk but also transform into several different forms. These abilities help the crew defeat the evil King Wapol (Rob Colletti), a corrupt ruler who has been slowly destroying the people of Drum Island.

Thanks to Princess Vivi, Nami is cured, and the Straw Hats gain a priceless new member in Chopper. To help their new friend, they vow to defeat Baroque Works and save the kingdom of Alabasta.

Before meeting Vivi, the Straw Hats were largely driven by their personal dreams and the simple goal of surviving life at sea. While they did liberate Coco Village from Arlong’s (McKinley Belcher) tyranny at the end of Season 1, that mission was deeply personal, motivated by their loyalty to Nami rather than a broader sense of responsibility.

Vivi changes that dynamic. Her plea for help and the threat posed by Mr. 0 and Baroque Works give the crew a purpose that extends far beyond themselves. For the first time, the Straw Hats are not just pirates chasing adventure or treasure. They become protectors of an entire kingdom. Vivi’s desperation to save Alabasta forces them to recognize that their strength and choices can have real consequences, turning them from a small band of dreamers into heroes capable of changing the fate of thousands.

And for their troubles, they get a cute doctor to boot.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Season 2, Steaming now, Netflix