'Teen Wolf: The Movie,' 'Let the Right One In,' & More Stars Strike a Pose in Our NYCC Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey, and the cast of 'Let the Right One In' at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 suite
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The stars were out in force at New York Comic-Con 2022, and they stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s photo studio at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Day 2 of NYCC featured exciting panel appearances from a slew of stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey, and their fellow Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie cast members teased their upcoming titles (both are created by Jeff Davis, but they’re not in the same universe). The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted the finale trailer during their panel, along with a special sneak peek of the last episode for the lucky panel audience. And the stars of Let the Right One In previewed their October 9 series premiere for the crowds.

We also were visited by stars from The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Wheel of Time, Reginald the Vampire, American Born Chinese, and more, who you can see in the below gallery.

One memorable moment came when Bobby Moynihan and Tony Hale bumped into each other in the hallway and realized they were wearing the exact same shirt. Many hugs and laughs were exchanged.

See the matching sweaters and more in our NYCC Day 2 gallery, below, shot for TV Insider and Getty Images by photographer Matt Doyle. And keep an eye out for TV Insider’s video interviews with casts of The Rings of Power, Let the Right One In, Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, and more.

American Born Chinese‘s Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Daniel Wu, and Gene Luen Yang are all smiles in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio.

'American Born Chinese' star Daniel Wu

Say hi to American Born Chinese star Daniel Wu!

American Born Chinese series writer Kelvin Yu rocking his sweater.

American Born Chinese director Destin Daniel Cretton with another excellent sweater.

American Born Chinese original author Gene Luen Yang sharing his excitement.

'Batman: The Audio Adventures' star Bobby Moynihan

Batman: The Audio Adventures‘ Bobby Moynihan is checking to see if you’ll notice he and Tony Hale are wearing the same sweater.

'Batman: The Audio Adventures' Dennis McNicholas

Batman: The Audio Adventures director Dennis McNicholas has Gotham on the mind.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out stars Marcus Harvey, Juwan Mass, and Dalen Spratt think you’re a ghost!

Let the Right One In showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and stars Anika Noni Rose, Ian Foreman, Demián Bichir, and Madison Taylor Baez

Let the Right One In showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and stars Anika Noni Rose, Ian Foreman, Demián Bichir, and Madison Taylor Baez are letting in some wholesome hugs.

'Let the Right One In' star Demián Bichir

Let the Right One In star Demián Bichir plays it serious on the show, so he’s laying on the smiles in the studio.

'Let the Right One In' star Madison Taylor Baez

Let the Right One In star Madison Taylor Baez is very glad her character’s fake blood isn’t here to ruin her white sleeves.

Anika Noni Rose of 'Let the Right One In'

Anika Noni Rose plays a homicide detective in Let the Right One In, but she’s channeling Princess Tiana in our photo studio.

'Let the Right One In' star Ian Foreman

Let the Right One In‘s Ian Foreman is just as adorable as his character, Isaiah. Protect him at all costs!

'Let the Right One In' star Kevin Carroll

Step into Let the Right One In star Kevin Carroll’s office.

Let the Right One In‘s Jacob Buster strikes a dapper pose.

'Let the Right One In' star Grace Gummer

Let the Right One In‘s Grace Gummer gives a striking glance.

'Let the Right One In's Nick Stahl

Let the Right One In‘s Nick Stahl is pondering his next move.

'Krapopolis' creator Dan Harmon

Krapopolis creator Dan Harmon has entered the chat.

Chainsaw Man's Reagan Murdock, Suzie Yeung, Sarah Wiedenheft & Ryan Colt Levy

Chainsaw Man‘s Reagan Murdock, Suzie Yeung, Sarah Wiedenheft, and Ryan Colt Levy share a laugh.

'Chainsaw Man's Suzie Yeung

Chainsaw Man‘s Suzie Yeung stares straight into your soul.

'Chainsaw Man's Ryan Colt Levy

Chainsaw Man‘s Ryan Colt Levy is calm, cool, and collected.

'Chainsaw Man's Reagan Murdock

Chainsaw Man‘s Reagan Murdock would like to say hello.

'Chainsaw Man's Sarah Wiedenheft

Chainsaw Man‘s Sarah Wiedenheft having a devilishly good time.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 studio

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast can’t tell you who Sauron is. Stop asking. (This was mostly a note for me.)

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Did you know The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Cynthia Addai-Robinson invented marigold and aqua? The more you know!

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Daniel Weyman

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Daniel Weyman is no “stranger” to a photo booth.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Charles Edwards

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Charles Edwards wants to know if you’d like to forge some rings. He is not liable for what Sauron might do with them.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Benjamin Walker

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Benjamin Walker is asking nicely for some mithril.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sara Zwangobani

Can confirm The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Sara Zwangobani is much taller than a Harfoot in real life.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Nazanin Boniadi

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Nazanin Boniadi, Orc Slayer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s Leon Wadham just chilling thinking about Númenor.

'Reginald the Vampire' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 studio

The Reginald the Vampire cast and creators get cozy.

'Reginald the Vampire' star Jacob Batalon

Reginald the Vampire star and national treasure Jacob Batalon.

Reginald the Vampire star Savannah Basley slaying her NYCC look.

'Reginald the Vampire' star Em Haine

Reginald the Vampire‘s Em Haine giving ’80s Madonna.

Reginald the Vampire creator/executive producer Harley Peyton has arrived.

'Reginald the Vampire' director Jeremiah S. Chechik

Reginald the Vampire director Jeremiah S. Chechik smiles cheek to cheek.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' star Tyler Posey

Do you like Teen Wolf: The Movie star Tyler Posey’s pose?

Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s Colton Haynes gives us a smile.

Teen Wolf: The Movie star Shelley Hennig looking fierce.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie's Holland Roden

A little action shot from Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s Holland Roden.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' star Dylan Sprayberry

Teen Wolf: The Movie star Dylan Sprayberry chilling in the studio.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie's Crystal Reed

The smolder exuding from this shot of Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s Crystal Reed!

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' star Amy L. Workman

Teen Wolf: The Movie star Amy L. Workman gives some soft glam.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie's Vince Mattis

Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s Vince Mattis made you look.

'The Mysterious Benedict Society' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 studio

The Mysterious Benedict Society cast is all smiles!

'The Mysterious Benedict Society's Mystic Incho, Emmy DeOliveria, Marta Kesler & Seth Carr

The Mysterious Benedict Society youngins Mystic Incho, Emmy DeOliveria, Marta Kesler, and Seth Carr.

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s creative team, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Todd Slavkin, and Darren Swimmer pose together

The Mysterious Benedict Society's Tony Hale

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Tony Hale is just delighted to be matching with Bobby Moynihan.

'The Mysterious Benedict Society's Kristen Schaal

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Kristen Schaal is giving fashion, baby.

The Mysterious Benedict Society star Seth Carr

The Mysterious Benedict Society star Seth Carr looking confident.

'The Mysterious Benedict Society's Emmy DeOliveria

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Emmy DeOliveria has nailed the fall fashion.

'The Mysterious Benedict Society' star Marta Kesler

The Mysterious Benedict Society star Marta Kesler looking out of this world.

'The Mysterious Benedict Society's Mystic Incho

The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Mystic Incho looking mystical.

'Toon In With Me's Kevin Fleming and Bill Leff

Toon In With Me‘s Kevin Fleming and Bill Leff getting silly.

'Wolf Pack' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 studio

The stars of Wolf Pack and creator Jeff Davis are a tight-knit group.

'Wolf Pack' star Sarah Michelle Gellar

We’d join Sarah Michelle Gellar’s wolf pack any day.

'Wolf Pack's Rodrigo Santoro

Wolf Pack‘s Rodrigo Santoro looking dashing.

'Wolf Pack's Bella Shepard

Wolf Pack‘s Bella Shepard squares off with the camera.

'Wolf Pack's Tyler Lawrence Gray

Wolf Pack‘s Tyler Lawrence Gray with a sweet smile.

'Wolf Pack's Chloe Rose Robertson

Wolf Pack‘s Chloe Rose Robertson shows off a smize.

'Wolf Pack's Armani Jackson

Wolf Pack‘s Armani Jackson rocking denim.

'The Wheel of Time' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 studio

The Wheel of Time cast has plenty of time for some group shots.

'The Wheel of Time' star Ceara Coveney

The Wheel of Time star Ceara Coveney turns up the drama.

The Wheel of Time‘s Marcus Rutherford likes what he sees.

'The Wheel of Time' star Rafe Judkins

The Wheel of Time star Rafe Judkins feeling the joy.

'The Wheel of Time' star Madeleine Madden

The Wheel of Time star Madeleine Madden is committed to baby blue, and we’re not mad about it.

'The Wheel of Time's Daniel Henney

The Wheel of Time’s Daniel Henney gives a big grin.

The Wheel of Time's Dónal Finn

The Wheel of Time‘s Dónal Finn relaxes in the studio.

