The stars were out in force at New York Comic-Con 2022, and they stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s photo studio at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Day 2 of NYCC featured exciting panel appearances from a slew of stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey, and their fellow Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie cast members teased their upcoming titles (both are created by Jeff Davis, but they’re not in the same universe). The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted the finale trailer during their panel, along with a special sneak peek of the last episode for the lucky panel audience. And the stars of Let the Right One In previewed their October 9 series premiere for the crowds.

We also were visited by stars from The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Wheel of Time, Reginald the Vampire, American Born Chinese, and more, who you can see in the below gallery.

One memorable moment came when Bobby Moynihan and Tony Hale bumped into each other in the hallway and realized they were wearing the exact same shirt. Many hugs and laughs were exchanged.

See the matching sweaters and more in our NYCC Day 2 gallery, below, shot for TV Insider and Getty Images by photographer Matt Doyle. And keep an eye out for TV Insider’s video interviews with casts of The Rings of Power, Let the Right One In, Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, and more.