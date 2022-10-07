‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ at NYCC: When the Movie Will Pick Up

The beloved show Teen Wolf may have ended in 2017 but luckily for us, the story continues in a new movie premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+.

At the New York Comic Con panel, fans got the inside scoop on all things Teen Wolf: The Movie from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Vince Mattis (Eli), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).

According to Davis, the movie will pick up 15 years after we last saw the cast. Scott is struggling with the aftermath of being a hero. In his mid-30s, he struggles for the first time ever with depression and anxiety as well as loneliness, with Posey explaining, “we see Scott as a troubled adult — it’s really powerful, it’s impactful.” He teased, “[Scott] wanted to get away from Beacon Hill as an adult and put down the hero role.” After being a hero for so long, he’s forgotten how to be normal, which is a theme that the movie will explore.

What compelled the cast to return five years later for a movie? Simple: the bonds that they created during the making of the show. Roden said that reuniting with her former cast mates “feels like a big hug.” Haynes, too, was “so happy to be back,” adding, “we’re all so close and we’re so excited to be here.”

The actors didn’t need any convincing to come back, with some saying that they were in after reading the pitch Davis gave them. They felt that their growth as actors and people prepared them well to reprise their roles, though they felt that while they had evolved, their chemistry and the essence of their characters didn’t change at all.

The panel also featured the unveiling of a sneak peek of the upcoming film, which will somehow bring back Allison from the dead — and as we see, that allows her to get the upper hand in a fight with Derek (Tyler Hoechlin). The film also stars Orny Adams (Coach), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Deaton), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), and Nobi Nakanishi (Deputy Ishida). Among those not returning from the original series are Dylan O’Brien (Stiles) and Arden Cho (Kira).

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.