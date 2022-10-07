NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Velma’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
New York Comic Con 2022, 'Velma's Mindy Kaling, the cast of 'Ghosts,' and stars of 'Pennyworth'


New York Comic Con 2022 is in full swing, and plenty of the stars are celebrating their shows with TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine in our photo and video studio on-site at the Javits Center.

Day 1 was filled with exciting appearances with stars from fan-favorite shows like Ghosts, Pennyworth, His Dark Materials, One of Us Is Lying, and many more. There were also plenty of performers who were promoting upcoming projects like Mindy Kaling‘s upcoming animated comedy Velma as well as Mike Flanagan‘s latest horror series on The Midnight Club.

Scroll down for a peek into the portrait studio for which TV Insider is partnering with Getty Images and photographer Matt Doyle. Let us know what you think of the fun photos in the comments section below, and stay tuned for content coming out of the event here on the site.

'The Midnight Club's Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong, and Trevor Macy at New York Comic Con 2022


Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong, and Trevor Macy make up the dream creative team of The Midnight Club.

'The Midnight Club's Iman Benson at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club star Iman Benson has a powerful stance while posing for her portrait.

'The Midnight Club's Igby Rigney at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club‘s Igby Rigney smiles for the camera while stopping by the studio.

'The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club actress Annarah Cymone poses for her portait.

'The Midnight Club's Chris Sumpter at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club‘s Chris Sumpter finds the perfect frame.

'The Midnight Club's Heather Langenkamp at New York Comic Con 2022


Heather Langenkamp smiles for the camera while visiting for The Midnight Club.

'The Midnight Club's Aya Furukawa at New York Comic Con 2022


Aya Furukawa represents for Netflix’s The Midnight Club in our photo studio.

'The Midnight Club's Suriyan Sapkota


The Midnight Club‘s Sauriyan Sapkota looks down into the lens for his portrait.

'The Midnight Club's Ruth Codd at New York Comic Con 2022


A statuesque Ruth Codd poses on behalf of The Midnight Club.

'The Midnight Club's Adia at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club‘s Adia connects with the camera in this hypnotizing portrait.

'The Midnight Club's Mike Flanagan at New York Comic Con 2022


Horror aficionado and The Midnight Club co-creator Mike Flanagan is a vault of secrets.

'The Midnight Club's Leah Fong at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club‘s showrunner and co-creator Leah Fong sends a knowing look to the camera.

'The Midnight Club's EP Trevor Macy at New York Comic Con 2022


The Midnight Club‘s executive producer Trevor Macy cracks a smile.

'Pennyworth' stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge at New York Comic Con


From their outfits to their matching stances, Pennyworth costars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge make a dynamic duo.

'Pennyworth's Jack Bannon at New York Comic Con 2022


Pennyworth‘s Jack Bannon gets relaxed for his solo photo.

'Pennyworth's Ben Aldridge at New York Comic Con


Pennyworth‘s Ben Aldridge looks deep into the camera lens for his solo portrait.

The cast of 'Ghosts' at New York Comic Con


Ghosts stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, Roman Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and Danielle Pinnock pose for a group photo.

'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock at New York Comic Con


Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock lets her infectious joy shine through her solo portrait.

'Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky at New York Comic Con 2022


Ghosts star Rebecca Wisocky looks contemplative in her solo portrait.

'Ghosts' Roman Zaragoza at New York Comic Con 2022


Ghosts star Roman Zaragoza reveals a soulful side during his photo session.

'Ghosts' Sheila Carrasco at New York Comic Con 2022


Ghosts actress Sheila Carrasco channels her character Flower with a floral ensemble which is accompanied by a laughing smile.

'Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar at New York Comic Con 2022


Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar is the picture of relaxation for his solo portait.

'Ghosts' Asher Grodman for New York Comic Con 2022


Ghosts actor Asher Grodman is a little more serious than his pantless onscreen counterpart Trevor during his photo session.

'His Dark Materials' stars James McAvoy and Amir Wilson at New York Comic Con 20222


His Dark Materials stars James McAvoy and Amir Wilson stand united for a photo together.

'His Dark Materials' Dan McCulloch and Jane Tranter at New York Comic Con 2022


His Dark Materials‘ Dan McCulloch and Jane Tranter pose together.

'His Dark Materials' James McAvoy at New York Comic Con


James McAvoy looks as serious as ever while posing no behalf of His Dark Materials.

'His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson at New York Comic Con 2022


His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson stands tall.

'One of Us Is Lying's stars at New York Comic Con


One of Us Is Lying costars Cooper Van Grootel and Chibuikem Uche are a dynamic duo in sunglasses.

'One of Us Is Lying's Annalisa Cochrane at New York Comic Con 2022


One of Us Is Lying‘s Annalisa Cochrane wears a knowing look on her face.

'One of Us Is Lying' star Chibuikem Uche at New York Comic Con


One of Us Is Lying actor Chibuikem Uche is cool in shades.

'One of Us Is Lying's Sara Thompson at New York Comic Con 2022


One of Us Is Lying‘s Sara Thompson takes on a serious look for her photo.

'One of Us Is Lying's Cooper Van Grootel at New York Comic Con


One of Us Is Lying‘s Cooper Van Grootel takes on a surfer pose for his solo portrait.

'One of Us Is Lying's Marianly Tejeda at New York Comic Con 2022


One of Us Is Lying star Marianly Tejeda poses for her solo shot.

'One of Us Is Lying's Melissa Collazo at New York Comic Con 2022


One of Us Is Lying‘s Melissa Collazo poses in the studio.

'One of Us Is Lying's Jesscia McLeod at New York Comic Con 2022


One of Us Is Lying‘s Jessica McLeod smiles for the camera.

The Cast of 'Mayfair Witches' at New York Comic Con


Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa support Mayfair Witches with this group portrait.

'Mayfair Witches' Jack Huston at New York Comic Con 2022


Mayfair Witches star Jack Huston embraces the show’s darker elements for his broody portrait.

'Mayfair Witches' Tongayi Chirisa at New York Comic Con


Mayfair Witches‘ Tongayi Chirisa has a serious look for his solo shot.

'Mayfair Witches' Harry Hamlin at New York Comic Con 2022


Mayfair Witches‘ Harry Hamlin throws up his hands for the camera.

'Velma's Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy at New York Comic Con 2022


Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy pose together fo Velma.

'Velma's Mindy Kaling at New York Comic Con 2022


Actress Mindy Kaling smiles from ear-to-ear while representing HBO Max’s Velma.

'Velma's Charlie Grandy at New York Comic Con 2022


Velma’s Charlie Grandy stands tall.

'Vampire Academy's Julie Plec at New York Comic Con


Vampire Academy‘s Julie Plec looks up for her photo.

Janet Varney and Dante Basco at New York Comic Con 2022


Janet Varney and Dante Basco represent the Avatar universe in our photo studio.

'Avatar's Dante Basco at New York Comic Con 2022


Dante Basco who voices Prince Zuko in shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, gets comfortable while posing for the camera.

'The Legend of Korra's Janet Varney at New York Comic Con 2022


Janet Varney who voices Korra in The Legend of Korra puts a hand on her hip while posing for a portrait in our studio.

'Solar Opposites' Danielle Uhlarik and Mike McMahan at New York Comic Con 2022


Solar Opposites’ Danielle Uhlarik and Mike McMahan look off into the distance.

'Significant Other' team at New York Comic Con 2022


Significant Other‘s Robert Olsen, Jake Lacy, Dan Berk, and Maika Monroe pose together.

'The Paloni Show's Ben Bayouth and Zach Handel at New York Comic Con


Ben Bayouth and Zach Handel pose together for The Paloni Show.

'The Paloni Show's Ben Bayouth at New York Comic Con 2022


The Paloni Show‘s Ben Bayouth can’t hide his excitement in this animated portrait.

'The Paloni Show's Zach Hadel at New York Comic Con


The Paloni Show‘s Zach Hadel offers up a quizzical look in his solo portrait.

'Big City Greens' Artemis Pebdani at New York Comic Con 2022


Artemis Pebdani poses for a picture while visiting for her series Big City Greens.

'Big City Greens' Chris and Shane Houghton at New York Comic Con 2022


Real-life brothers Chris and Shane Houghton pose together on behalf of Big City Greens.

'Big City Greens' Chris Houghton at New York Comic Con 2022


Big City Greens’ Chris Houghton embraces the camera with open arms.

'Big City Greens' Shane Houghton at New York Comic Con 2022


Big City Greens‘ Shane Houghton is wide-eyed with excitement in his portait.

'Big City Greens' Bob Joles at New York Comic Con 2022


Big City Greens‘ Bob Joles gives the camera a thumbs up.

'Big City Greens' Zeno Robinson for New York Comic Con 2022


Big City Greens‘ Zeno Robinson can’t contain his laughter while posing for photos.

'Big City Greens' Marieve Herington at New York Comic Con 2022


Big City Greens‘ Marieve Herington sends a side glance to the camera.

'Koala Man's team at New York Comic Con 2022


The team behind Koala Man poses together.

'Koala Man's Michael Cusack at New York Comic Con 2022


Koala Man‘s Michael Cusack poses at a table.

'Koala Man's Benji Samit at New York Comic Con 2022


Koala Man‘s Benji Samit can’t hide his smile.

'Koala Man's Dan Hernandez at New York Comic Con


Koala Man‘s Dan Hernandez shows off his strength in this portrait.

'Koala Man's Demi Lardner at New York Comic Con 2022


Koala Man‘s Demi Lardner can’t contain her joy.

'The Legend of Vox Machina's Team at New York Comic Con 2022


The Legend of Vox Machina‘s Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Liam O’Brien, Laura Bailey, and Matthew Mercer pose for a group shot.

