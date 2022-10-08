The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer was debuted at New York Comic-Con 2022 on October 7, and the cast stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s NYCC suite to dish on the revealing trailer and the season at large.

In the video interview, above, Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold “Goldie” Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Leon Wadham (Kemen) tell Andrea Towers what it’s like to finally be able to talk about show details, the delight of seeing fan reactions, theories, and cosplays, and what to expect from The Rings of Power finale next week.

To no one’s surprise, the details they could share about the finale are few. In fact, there’s barely any footage from the finale in the trailer itself — it’s mostly made up of epic moments from Episodes 1-7. But what Prime Video did share is rather exciting for book fans. For starters, Celebrimbor’s forge is seen in action for the first time as he declares, “We are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power.” Galadriel is seen wearing a ring we haven’t seen prior this season. Could it be her ring of power, Nenya, and could the other titular rings be forged in Episode 8?

Per book lore, that could mean we meet Sauron in Eregion, as his Annatar alias was in the Elven city convincing Celebrimbor to forge the rings. (The trailer also heavily implies Sauron will finally make his long-awaited debut.)

With a laugh, Edwards says he can share “very little” about that moment with the forge. Zwangobani jokes he’s making anklets, as Edwards quips back, “Yes, he’s moving into a small bijou business.” But Edwards does note that The Rings of Power finale “is the beginning of the storylines slowly starting to merge, heading in a direction that may unify or otherwise where we’ve spent the last few weeks.”

“It will all start to make sense,” adds Boniadi.

The Rings of Power has brought Tolkien book characters fans have never seen to the screen, along with characters created solely for the series. Edwards is the only one of this bunch who plays a character from the books — Goldie, a Harfoot, and humans Bronwyn and Kemen come from well known kingdoms of Middle-earth, but the characters themselves are new. Edwards says he has loved fan reactions to seeing Celebrimbor and other deeper cuts from the Tolkien lore.

“I think with the characters who they knew and had never seen before… I think there’s been a certain satisfaction in seeing how they have liked the way that we have gone about it,” he says. “I think there have been differences. I always say this: in any adaptation of any novel, people are always gonna go, ‘That’s not how I saw it.’ But I think what’s been wonderful about this they’ve gone with it, and it’s paying off now.”

Learn more about their NYCC experiences, how fun it is to be a Harfoot, and more in the full Rings of Power cast interview at New York Comic-Con, above.