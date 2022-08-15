11 (Potential) New Couples We’re Most Excited for in the 2022-2023 Season

A new TV season means our favorite shows are back, while others are about to debut. And it also means that threads from the previous finales — such as relationship statuses — are about to be addressed.

Who is Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) choice, now that he’s ready to move on after losing his wife Nic (Emily VanCamp) on The Resident? Could we see new relationships for a firefighter on 9-1-1 and a detective on Blue Bloods? Could a looong slow burn, now across two Law & Order shows, result in something happening? How will two new relationships in the world of NCIS go? And, for the only new series on the list, how will a prequel change everything we thought we knew about a couple for 15 seasons on Supernatural?

Scroll down as we take a look at the couples that just got together and the ones that could soon we’re more excited to follow in the 2022-2023 season.

Oliver Stark in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman / FOX

Buck & Someone?, 9-1-1

Buck (Oliver Stark) ended things with Taylor (Megan West) and hopefully his cycle of mistakes, so we can’t wait to see what that means for him when it comes to relationships going forward. Hopefully we get to see at least a taste of that in Season 6, but not that right away.

“Buck’s realization in this finale is that maybe he needs to be Buck 1.5: He’s not wild, crazy, love ‘em and leave ‘em Buck, but he’s also not ‘I’m gonna stay in a relationship that isn’t healthy for me’ Buck,” co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Insider in May. “He might need to be single. He might need to maybe go on some dates and not immediately fall into a relationship with somebody.”

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods
CBS

Danny & Someone?, Blue Bloods

Could it be time for Blue Bloods to show Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) giving a relationship a real try? Whether that’s with his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) or not, it might be time for him to see if he’s ready to date someone he could see bringing home to meet the family (and earn a coveted spot at family dinner) after losing his wife.

Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom and Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan in CSI Vegas
Michael Yarish/CBS

Josh & Allie, CSI: Vegas

After Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) sort of made his feelings clear by melting the key Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) received from her boyfriend and she smiled upon finding it, something has to happen in Season 2, right? “Folsom will have some explaining to do, at a minimum. It’s a step forward in that he’s at least not going to hold his tongue about what he thinks,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale.

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Benson & Stabler, Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime

Whether you want to see them together or not, it’s going into 24 seasons of fans waiting to see if something will happen between former partners Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). He said “I love you” to her (though it’s unclear exactly what he meant). There was his letter to her. And the SVU Season 23 finale saw her therapist tell her, “I think you and Elliot either need to see whether there’s more there or move on. This idealized relationship is hanging over you, prevents you from true intimacy, either with him or with anyone else.” At this point, something’s gotta give.

Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in Magnum PI
Zach Dougan/CBS/Universal Television

Thomas & Juliet, Magnum P.I.

Now that NBC has saved the procedural, fans will get to see what’s next for Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) after that finale kiss. But don’t forget: While both confessed their feelings, they also had “reservations” about risking losing their friendship and partnership. And with at least 20 more episodes of the series, chances are we might not see them together right away.

Kennedy McMann as Nancy and Alex Saxon as Ace in Nancy Drew
Colin Bentley/The CW

Nancy & Ace, Nancy Drew

It’s only a matter of time before Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds a way to break the curse or Ace (Alex Saxon) finds out what’s keeping them apart, and once that happens, what will be keeping them from getting together (after an explanation)? While we don’t expect it to be an easy journey, we do think that they’ll be officially together at the latest by season’s end.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Palmer & Knight, NCIS

We have to admit: Yes, we’re excited to see Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) together after they decided to give a relationship a try in the finale, but we’re also looking forward to seeing how NCIS handles an on-screen romance. (It’s a first for the procedural! Something happened between previous couples as one half was leaving.) How do they handle it and how do the others?

Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy & Kate, NCIS: Hawai'i

We only got a taste of happiness for Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) in the first season, before the latter’s girlfriend showed up and revealed that relationship wasn’t quite over. But now we’re hoping that what happened after that and Kate’s grand gesture in the finale will lead to an honest relationship in Season 2.

Matt Czuchry in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Conrad & Billie or Cade, The Resident

We watched Conrad and Nic together for years. We saw Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) become the hospital’s power couple. Now, we’re waiting to see if Conrad’s heart wants Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne). Whomever he’s with, how will that relationship compare to other ones from the show? And how will the doctors who watched Conrad with Nic react? Whether or not he’s chosen Billie, how will it be for her, given she was Nic’s best friend?

Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter in The Rooki
ABC/Raymond Liu

Bradford & Chen, The Rookie

Will anything come of Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen’s (Melissa O’Neil) kiss for an undercover operation in the Season 4 finale? Or will they pretend it didn’t mean anything? If something does happen, chances are it won’t be right away, but that kiss does set the stage for a “sooner rather than [seasons] later” situation.

Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary in The Winchesters
Matt Miller/The CW

Mary & John, The Winchesters

The sole couple from a new show, thanks to 15 seasons of (and time travel on) Supernatural, we know how it’s going to end for them (tragically). But what are those early days like for Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger)?

