11 (Potential) New Couples We’re Most Excited for in the 2022-2023 Season

A new TV season means our favorite shows are back, while others are about to debut. And it also means that threads from the previous finales — such as relationship statuses — are about to be addressed.

Who is Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) choice, now that he’s ready to move on after losing his wife Nic (Emily VanCamp) on The Resident? Could we see new relationships for a firefighter on 9-1-1 and a detective on Blue Bloods? Could a looong slow burn, now across two Law & Order shows, result in something happening? How will two new relationships in the world of NCIS go? And, for the only new series on the list, how will a prequel change everything we thought we knew about a couple for 15 seasons on Supernatural?

Scroll down as we take a look at the couples that just got together and the ones that could soon we’re more excited to follow in the 2022-2023 season.