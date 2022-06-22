‘The Resident,’ ‘SVU’ & More Weddings We Could See Next Season
The 2021-2022 TV season ended with a few couples at least engaged, setting the stage for big events to come. But just because a couple isn’t planning to get married doesn’t mean it couldn’t still happen next season.
9-1-1: Lone Star and NCIS: Los Angeles both ended their finales with proposals that had been a long time coming and subsequent celebrations, and it seems very likely those couples will be tying the knot. Over on Law & Order: SVU, the subject of a wedding did come up in the penultimate episode. The Resident‘s power couple had been talking about having their wedding as Season 5 ended, but that’s been delayed, temporarily. And on New Amsterdam, there should have been a wedding … only for the finale to end with a heartbreaking phone call. Then there are the couples on 9-1-1 and Chicago P.D. that may not be together but for whom a wedding could be in their futures.
13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season
Scroll down as we take a look at the seven couples on TV that could get married in the 2022-2023 season.