The 2021-2022 TV season ended with a few couples at least engaged, setting the stage for big events to come. But just because a couple isn’t planning to get married doesn’t mean it couldn’t still happen next season.

9-1-1: Lone Star and NCIS: Los Angeles both ended their finales with proposals that had been a long time coming and subsequent celebrations, and it seems very likely those couples will be tying the knot. Over on Law & Order: SVU, the subject of a wedding did come up in the penultimate episode. The Resident‘s power couple had been talking about having their wedding as Season 5 ended, but that’s been delayed, temporarily. And on New Amsterdam, there should have been a wedding … only for the finale to end with a heartbreaking phone call. Then there are the couples on 9-1-1 and Chicago P.D. that may not be together but for whom a wedding could be in their futures.

See Also 13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season From an upcoming wedding to potential reunions and what sounds like an impending breakup.

Scroll down as we take a look at the seven couples on TV that could get married in the 2022-2023 season.