‘The Resident,’ ‘SVU’ & More Weddings We Could See Next Season

Meredith Jacobs
The Resident, Law & Order SVU, New Amsterdam
Nathan Bolster/FOX; Michael Greenberg/NBC; Heidi Gutman/NBC

The 2021-2022 TV season ended with a few couples at least engaged, setting the stage for big events to come. But just because a couple isn’t planning to get married doesn’t mean it couldn’t still happen next season.

9-1-1: Lone Star and NCIS: Los Angeles both ended their finales with proposals that had been a long time coming and subsequent celebrations, and it seems very likely those couples will be tying the knot. Over on Law & Order: SVU, the subject of a wedding did come up in the penultimate episode. The Resident‘s power couple had been talking about having their wedding as Season 5 ended, but that’s been delayed, temporarily. And on New Amsterdam, there should have been a wedding … only for the finale to end with a heartbreaking phone call. Then there are the couples on 9-1-1 and Chicago P.D. that may not be together but for whom a wedding could be in their futures.

Scroll down as we take a look at the seven couples on TV that could get married in the 2022-2023 season.

Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman / FOX

Chimney & Maddie, 9-1-1

The firefighter (Kenneth Choi) and dispatcher (Jennifer Love Hewitt) may have ended Season 5 broken up, but they did seem to be taking a step — lunch together, with their daughter — in the right direction for a reconciliation.

“It just felt like with everything that they had been through being apart for six months, they needed to find their way back to each other in a gradual way,” co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Insider after the finale. “And so them happening to run into each other at the end at their favorite food truck is just kind of a sign of they’re always gonna find their way back to each other one way or the other.” And as Hewitt said after Chimney and Maddie reunited earlier in the season in “Boston” (before splitting up off-screen on the way home to Los Angeles), “the love isn’t gonna go anywhere. It’s just how they find their way back through all the stuff.”

Given that the two getting back together seems inevitable and 9-1-1 likes to end a season on a high note with a fun event for the first responders, is it possible that the Season 6 finale could feature Chimney and Maddie’s wedding?

Rafael Silva as Carlos, Ronen Rubinstein as TK in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Jordin Althaus/FOX

T.K. & Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

After a tough start to Season 3 — they’d broken up off-screen and the tension was thick when they ran into each other on a call — it ended on a very happy note: with paramedic T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva) engaged! And this is one wedding that we feel pretty safe saying will happen next season.

“We’ll definitely see the wedding,” showrunner Tim Minear said after the engagement. “I think it’d be a big one. I don’t think Carlos’ mother would allow them to run off to City Hall.”

In fact, it just seems like a matter of when the wedding will happen, with Rubinstein sharing, “I’d like to see the journey of Tarlos as an engaged couple instead of rushing [into] marriage, which I don’t think they will,” and Silva adding, “the preparation to get married is a whole journey. Preparing the wedding ceremony [is] a big thing. Emotionally and mentally, these two are choosing to devote themselves to each other as their individual selves, giving up things that they may not want to in order to become a good partner.”

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Burgess & Ruzek, Chicago P.D.

This one is a bit of a stretch, given that exes and Intelligence officers Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) remain the perfect example of “it’s complicated.” They’re not together, though he is helping her raise Makayla; when she adopted the young girl, Burgess chose to name Ruzek as the custodian. However, we also wouldn’t be surprised if one episode, they just decide to elope. Such is the nature of their relationship. (And we wouldn’t expect things to get any easier for them after if that happened.)

“It’s probably always gonna be complicated between the two of them. … But at the same time, love is complicated,” Flueger said ahead of the Season 9 finale. “Ruzek’s proposed to her, I don’t know, 972 times, so I think the writing’s on the wall.” And according to Squerciati, “it’s like they want to be together, and their puzzle doesn’t fit perfectly. They need to adapt a little more and maybe even go away from each other a little bit to dull the edges or sharpen corners in order to fit together. But I do ultimately think that they belong together, just not quite yet.”

Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi in Law & Order SVU
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Rollins & Carisi, Law & Order: SVU

Honestly? Considering how long it took ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to get together, we wouldn’t be thinking a wedding in Season 24 is possible… if not for the fact that the matter of him proposing has come up. Sure, we could just get an engagement next season, but perhaps it will end with a finale wedding, one that makes it to the actual ceremony, unlike Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and Sergeant Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito) in Season 22.

Bar Paly as Anna, Chris O'Donnell as Callen in NCIS LA
CBS

Callen & Anna, NCIS: Los Angeles

After having that ring for quite a while, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) finally proposed to Anna (Bar Paly) in the Season 13 finale. Though he’d worried that he was “broken” and couldn’t give her the “normal life” she wanted, Anna assured him, “it’s not some kind of a big secret that you’re broken, Callen, But guess what? So am I. That’s why we fit. Look, other people may never understand our normal, but that doesn’t matter. It just has to make sense to us, to you and to me.” And now they’re engaged! Will it take as long for them to tie the knot as it did for something to come of the ring (which we saw in Season 12)?

“Now we will have to follow through with that and we still have that to figure out ourselves, what’s the best way to tell that story,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said. We’ve had one wedding on the show and that was really fun. And who’s to say, we can’t do another one?”

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Max & Helen, New Amsterdam

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) should have had a finale wedding, in a place that was “magic” for them — the roof of the hospital — only for her to call him crying and still in London! “I can’t,” she said. “I just can’t.”

Given that Season 5 is the NBC medical drama’s last, it’s hard to imagine it ending without the two getting married after they came so close. But it might have to wait until the series finale, depending on the reason behind Helen not flying to New York and what she meant by “I can’t.” Does it have to do with Sharpwin’s relationship? Is there something going on with her mother? Whatever the case, they have to get past that first, considering executive producer David Schulner said ahead of the finale, “We wanted to give them an entire relationship over the course of Season 4, so they could finally get married knowing that they were on solid ground.” What will it take for them to be on solid ground in Season 5?

Bruce Greenwood as Bell, Jane Leeves as Kit in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Kit & Bell, The Resident

It only took a time jump for Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) to (finally) get together, and by the end of Season 5, they were getting married! (They held off on the wedding and had the engagement party instead in the finale.) But will we see the wedding when Season 6 premieres, or might it have happened off-screen? “We haven’t 100 percent figured that out,” according to showrunner Andrew Chapman when discussing the Season 5 finale. “We probably will see it in Episode 1.”

