Celebrity Couples at Met Gala 2024: See Famous Pairs on Fashion’s Biggest Night (PHOTOS)
The first Monday in May has arrived! The Met Gala is always the biggest night in fashion, and your favorite stars didn’t disappoint this year. The 2024 theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and Hollywood’s brightest stars showed up on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to show off their looks.
The Met Gala isn’t just a solo affair, though. Many celebrities attended the fashion event with their significant other. Met Gala co-chair Chris Hemsworth was joined by wife Elsa Pataky. The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector and wife Rebecca Hall made a date night out of the Met Gala.
Scroll down to see more famous couples who gave us a dose of romance on the Met Gala carpet.
