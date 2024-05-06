Celebrity Couples at Met Gala 2024: See Famous Pairs on Fashion’s Biggest Night (PHOTOS)

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall at the Met Gala; Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Met Gala
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

The first Monday in May has arrived! The Met Gala is always the biggest night in fashion, and your favorite stars didn’t disappoint this year. The 2024 theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and Hollywood’s brightest stars showed up on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to show off their looks.

The Met Gala isn’t just a solo affair, though. Many celebrities attended the fashion event with their significant other. Met Gala co-chair Chris Hemsworth was joined by wife Elsa Pataky. The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector and wife Rebecca Hall made a date night out of the Met Gala.

Scroll down to see more famous couples who gave us a dose of romance on the Met Gala carpet.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth was among the co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. He showed up in a chic cream-colored suit and brought along his wife, who stunned in a shimmering gold dress.

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Morgan Spector & Rebecca Hall

Spector and Hall made their Met Gala debut together at the 2024 event. The Gilded Age hunk rocked a red suit jacket with a floral embellishment, while Hall looked ethereal in a floral gown.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Wade attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade came to the Met Gala to slay. Union gave off major mermaid vibes in her gorgeous gown. Wade went for a bold look in his lavender suit.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were the definition of relationship goals as they graced the Met Gala carpet. They held hands as Kidman showed off her latest look.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
John Shearer / WireImage

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini looked loved up as they made their Met Gala debuts. The Outer Banks star wore a black sequin suit, and Ballerini dazzled in a pink floral gown.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

Dove Cameron & Damiano David

Dove Cameron and Damiano David were the ultimate music power couple at the Met Gala. The “Bad Idea” singer and the Måneskin frontman both wore designs by Diesel.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi sweetly held hands on the Met Gala carpet. Ora wowed in strands of beads over a sheer bodysuit, while Waititi looked sharp in a brown leather suit.

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Matt & Luciana Damon

Matt Damon and longtime wife Luciana Damon had a date night out at the Met Gala. The Good Will Hunting star kept things simple with his tuxedo, and his wife complimented him in a stunning white gown.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody showed off his new platinum blonde hair at the Met Gala. Brody and girlfriend, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, attended the event together.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble stepped out for the ultimate New York City date night. The couple coordinated in white ensembles.

James Corden and Julia Carey attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

James Corden and wife Julia Carey attended the 2024 Met Gala together. Corden rocked a tuxedo, while Carey sparkled in a pink dress with floral detailing.

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Queen Latifah & Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah and wife Eboni Nichols had a rare date night out at the Met Gala. The couple both sported Thom Browne looks.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host brought wife Alexi Ashe to the 2024 Met Gala. The couple got all dolled for a night out.

