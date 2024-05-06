Met Gala 2024: See Zendaya, JLo & More Sleeping Beauties on Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Getty Images
This year’s Met Gala looks do not disappoint. The coveted fashion event celebrates the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the official dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

Amid the backdrop of the rightly coined garden-esque green carpet, some of the industry’s hottest celebrities are turning out. This year’s ceremony is hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, following last year’s equally star-studded court: Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. Despite the 400-person guest list often being under wraps, some of the most anticipated confirmed appearances of the night include Ben Affleck, Tom Holland, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edibiri, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna (though don’t expect this queen of dramatic entrances to necessarily show up on time).

Below scroll through for a closer look at the iconic fashion statements made by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and let us know what your favorites are in the comments section.

Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

eremy Strong attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Penélope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

Jennie Kim attends The 2024 Met Gala
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jennie Kim

Sam Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sam Smith

Elle Fanning  attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Dove Cameron attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

Taika Waititi attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Natasha Poonawalla attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Natasha Poonawalla

Riley Keough attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Riley Keough

Jack Harlow attends The 2024 Met Gala
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

Uma Thurman attends The 2024 Met Gala
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Kris Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jon Batiste attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Alex Edelman attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alex Edelman

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Nicholas Galitzine attends the Met Gala 2024
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicholas Galitzine

Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Greta Lee attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Lauren Sánchez attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez

Andy Cohen attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

Madelyn Cline attends The 2024 Met Gala
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Josh O'Connor attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Josh O'Connor

Mike Faist attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mike Faist

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donald Glover

Jamie Dornan attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

Luca Guadagnino attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino

Ambika Mod attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

Law Roach and Zendaya attend The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Law Roach and Zendaya

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyla

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Rebecca Ferguson attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

Cole Escola attends The 2024 Met Gala
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Cole Escola

Baz Luhrmann attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gayle King

Greta Gerwig attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Alex Sharp attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alex Sharp

Lea Michele attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Steven Yeun attends The 2024 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Steven Yeun

Lily James attends The 2024 Met Gala
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Lily James

Jonathan Groff attends The 2024 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

Anna Wintour

Bad Bunny

Chris Hemsworth

Jennifer Lopez

Zendaya

