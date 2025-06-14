Brody Jenner Makes a Blunt Confession About Rewatching ‘The Hills’

A skin-baring selfie — which appears to be a rare intersection of sponsored content and thirst trap — turned into a candid Instagram confession for Brody Jenner. The reality star, it seems, would rather have a toddler kick him in the groin than rewatch The Hills’ third season.

Jenner admitted as much on Thursday, June 12, after stripping down to his boxer briefs for a selfie. Specifically, those boxer briefs are FridaBalls, which the baby brand Frida calls “kid proof underwear” that features “patent-pending Heirloom Conservation Technology.”

In the caption to his selfie, Jenner wrote, “The family jewels deserve serious protection. Thanks to FridaBalls, I can keep them safe — no matter how many toddler shots to the crotch I take.”

Brody’s pal and fellow reality star Spencer Pratt, who also recurred on The Hills, chimed in in the comments “What hits worse: rewatching the show or a toddler kick to the balls?” he asked.

And Jenner replied, saying, “The only thing worse than a toddler kick to the groin is re-watching Season 3.”

The MTV show’s third season covered the ups and downs of Jenner’s “relationship” with Lauren Conrad — though Jenner revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he and Conrad “never really actually dated.”

“In the beginning we had a little kind of chemistry, and we hung out, and I think it played pretty well on screen,” he explained. “I think that they, the producers, really wanted us to keep that going, even though we just wanted to be friends. But she’s great. We had a great time. It was so easy to work with her. It was so easy to film scenes with her and do stuff and act like we were [together], because we really did enjoy each other’s company, and we really liked each other, just not in that romantic way.”

In a 2022 episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Pratt claimed he talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie, his girlfriend at the time, to go on a “fake double date” with him, Conrad, and Heidi Montag, to whom Pratt is now married.

In subsequent relationships, Brody dated The Hills costar Kristin Cavallari and content creator Kaitlynn Carter and starred with the latter in the MTV reboot The Hills: New Beginnings. Now he’s engaged to professional surfer Tia Blanco, with whom he has one child.