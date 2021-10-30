The New ‘Locke & Key’ Threat & More Burning Questions for Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key.]

Season 2 of Locke & Key dropped a week ago on Netflix, so of course we’re already wondering what’s coming next. After all, while the finale closes the door on some major plot lines, it also unlocks many new questions (which is why we’re glad it’s already been renewed for a third season!).

One arc comes to a close with the death of Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), but another is just beginning with the emergence of a new enemy, Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand). In this new arc, what will Tyler (Connor Jessup) decide about his future when it comes to magic? What’s next for Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Scot’s (Petrice Jones) relationship? Will Nina’s (Darby Stanchfield) latest experience with magic allow her to finally move past Rendell’s (Bill Heck) death?

Scroll down to see which burning questions need to be answered in Season 3.

