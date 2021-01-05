Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus.

Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7

Wheel of Fortune, through 2022

Jeopardy!, through 2022

mixed-ish, Season 2

The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 5

American Idol, Season 4

Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2 (revived after being canceled at Netflix)

Amazon

Hanna, Season 3

Carnival Row, Season 2

Modern Love, Season 2

Lord of the Rings, Season 2

Bosch, Season 7 (final season)

The Boys, Season 3

Hunters, Season 2

The Wilds, Season 2

AMC

The Walking Dead, Season 11 (final season)

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7

Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)

Soulmates, Season 2

Apple TV+

Dickinson, Season 2

For All Mankind, Seasons 2 & 3

The Morning Show, Season 2

See, Season 2

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Season 2

Ted Lasso, Seasons 2 & 3

Servant, Season 3

Central Park, Season 2

Home Before Dark, Season 2

Truth Be Told, Season 2

BBC America

Killing Eve, Season 4

McMafia, Season 2

BET

Games People Play, Season 2

Twenties, Season 2

Tyler Perry's The Oval, Season 2

CBS

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Survivor, Season 41

Blood & Treasure, Season 2

Evil, Season 2

Tough as Nails, Season 2

Big Brother, Season 23

CBS All Access

No Activity, Season 4

The Good Fight, Season 5

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4

Why Women Kill, Season 2

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2

See Also 20 TV Shows We Lost in 2020 From long-running dramas ('Supernatural') to ones that didn't end as planned ('Empire'), fans said goodbye to quite a few faves.

Comedy Central

South Park, Seasons 24, 25 & 26

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 2

The CW

All American, Season 3

Batwoman, Season 2

Black Lightning, Season 4 (final season)

Charmed, Season 3

Dynasty, Season 4

In the Dark, Season 3

Legacies, Season 3

Nancy Drew, Season 2

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 3

Riverdale, Season 5

Supergirl, Season 6 (final season)

The Flash, Season 7

The Outpost, Season 4

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2

Diary of a Future President, Season 2

EPIX

Godfather of Harlem, Season 2

Perpetual Grace, LTD, Season 2

Fox

Hell's Kitchen, Seasons 19 & 20

The Simpsons, Season 32

Duncanville, Season 2

The Masked Singer, Season 5

The Moodys, Season 2

Prodigal Son, Season 2

9-1-1, Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2

The Resident, Season 4

See Also Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 These are the shows that most surprised and/or satisfied during the challenging months of 2020.

Freeform

grown-ish, Seasons 3 & 4

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Season 2

Motherland: Fort Salem, Season 2

Good Trouble, Season 3

FX

Mayans MC, Season 3

Pose, Season 3

Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4

Better Things, Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3

Snowfall, Season 4

American Horror Story, Seasons 10, 11, 12, & 13

Breeders, Season 2

American Crime Story, Season 3

Mr Inbetween, Season 3

Taboo, Season 2

FXX

Dave, Season 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 15, 16, 17 & 18

Archer, Season 12

Hallmark Channel

GoodWitch, Season 7

When Calls the Heart, Season 8

Chesapeake Shores, Season 5

See Also Our Favorite Shows of 2020 (Expect the Unexpected) These shows, which helped us forget the world outside our windows, did some pretty heavy lifting in a difficult year.

HBO

Insecure, Season 5

My Brilliant Friend, Season 3

Westworld, Season 4

Barry, Season 3

Gentleman Jack, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 2

Los Espookys, Season 2

Succession, Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2

Avenue 5, Season 2

We're Here, Season 2

Betty, Season 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)

Last Week Tonight, Season 10

Perry Mason, Season 2

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20

How to With John Wilson, Season 2

Industry, Season 2

HBO Max

Love Life, Season 2

Legendary, Season 2

Doom Patrol, Season 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 2

The Other Two, Season 2

Search Party, Season 4

South Side, Season 2

12 Dates of Christmas, Season 2

The Flight Attendant, Season 2

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale, Seasons 4 & 5

Shrill, Season 3

The Orville, Season 3

The Great, Season 2

Ramy, Season 3

Love, Victor, Season 2

Taste the Nation, Season 2

Crossing Swords, Season 2

Dollface, Season 2

Solar Opposites, Seasons 2 & 3

Woke, Season 2

See Also Our Favorite TV Performances of 2020, From Michaela Cole to Jared Padalecki From Michaela Cole in 'I May Destroy You,' to Nathan Lane in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,' what kept us peeled to our screens were actors who knocked us off our feet.

IFC

Documentary Now!, Season 4

Sherman's Showcase, Season 2

Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Seasons 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 & 17

MTV

Wild 'N Out, Seasons 15 & 16

National Geographic

Genius: Aretha Franklin, Season 3

NBC

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13

Good Girls, Season 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

New Amsterdam, Seasons 3, 4, & 5

Making It, Season 3

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2

Chicago Fire, Seasons 10 & 11

Chicago Med, Seasons 7 & 8

Chicago P.D., Seasons 9 & 10

Law & Order: SVU, Seasons 23 & 24

A Little Late Night With Lilly Singh, Season 2

Manifest, Season 3

This Is Us, Season 6

Transplant, Season 2

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seasons 3 & 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)

Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 2

Russian Doll, Season 2

Lucifer, Season 6 (final season)

After Life, Season 3

Sex Education, Season 3

Grace and Frankie, Season 7 (final season)

The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)

Ozark, Season 4 (final season)

Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)

Family Reunion, Season 2

Dear White People, Season 4 (final season)

Another Life, Season 2

The Witcher, Season 2

Raising Dion, Season 2

You, Season 3

Atypical, Season 4 (final season)

Lost in Space, Season 3 (final season)

Sweet Magnolia, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 2

Warrior Nun, Season 2

Virgin River, Season 3

Stranger Things, Season 4

Queer Eye, Season 6

Never Have I Ever, Season 2

Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3

Locke & Key, Season 2 & 3

The Last Kingdom, Season 5

The Circle, Seasons 2 & 3

Black Summer, Season 2

#blackAF, Season 2

Big Mouth, Seasons 5 & 6

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3

Emily in Paris, Season 2

See Also 'Hoops' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season 'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The Society' aren’t the only Netflix originals that never streamed a sophomore season.

OWN

Queen Sugar, Season 5

David Makes Man, Season 2

Cherish the Day, Season 2

Paramount Network

Yellowstone, Season 4

Peacock

A.P. Bio, Season 4

Showtime

Billions, Season 5

City on a Hill, Season 2

Desus & Mero, Season 3

The L Word: Generation Q, Season 2

Work in Progress, Season 2

Back to Life, Season 2

The Chi, Season 4

Black Monday, Season 3

Shudder

Creepshow, Season 2

Starz

American Gods, Season 3

Outlander, Season 6

P-Valley, Season 2

The Girlfriend Experience, Season 2

Hightown, Season 2

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 2

Sundance Now

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 2 & 3

Syfy

Van Helsing, Season 5 (final season)

TBS

The Misery Index, Season 3

American Dad, Season 18

The Last O.G., Season 4

Miracle Workers, Season 3

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6

TNT

Claws, Season 4 (final season)

Animal Kingdom, Season 5

Snowpiercer, Season 2

TV Land

Younger, Season 7

Tru TV

Tacoma FD, Season 3

USA

Miz & Mrs., Season 2

Queen of the South, Season 5

The Sinner, Season 4

VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, Season 6