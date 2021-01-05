Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus.
Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
ABC
Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7
Wheel of Fortune, through 2022
Jeopardy!, through 2022
mixed-ish, Season 2
The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 5
American Idol, Season 4
Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2 (revived after being canceled at Netflix)
9 TV Shows That Made Us Forget It Was 2020
Amazon
Hanna, Season 3
Carnival Row, Season 2
Modern Love, Season 2
Lord of the Rings, Season 2
Bosch, Season 7 (final season)
The Boys, Season 3
Hunters, Season 2
The Wilds, Season 2
AMC
The Walking Dead, Season 11 (final season)
Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7
Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)
Soulmates, Season 2
Apple TV+
Dickinson, Season 2
For All Mankind, Seasons 2 & 3
The Morning Show, Season 2
See, Season 2
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Season 2
Ted Lasso, Seasons 2 & 3
Servant, Season 3
Central Park, Season 2
Home Before Dark, Season 2
Truth Be Told, Season 2
10 TV Episodes From 2020 That We Can't Stop Thinking About
BBC America
Killing Eve, Season 4
McMafia, Season 2
BET
Games People Play, Season 2
Twenties, Season 2
Tyler Perry's The Oval, Season 2
CBS
Dr. Phil, through 2023
Survivor, Season 41
Blood & Treasure, Season 2
Evil, Season 2
Tough as Nails, Season 2
Big Brother, Season 23
CBS All Access
No Activity, Season 4
The Good Fight, Season 5
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4
Why Women Kill, Season 2
Star Trek: Picard, Season 2
20 TV Shows We Lost in 2020
Comedy Central
South Park, Seasons 24, 25 & 26
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 2
The CW
All American, Season 3
Batwoman, Season 2
Black Lightning, Season 4 (final season)
Charmed, Season 3
Dynasty, Season 4
In the Dark, Season 3
Legacies, Season 3
Nancy Drew, Season 2
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 3
Riverdale, Season 5
Supergirl, Season 6 (final season)
The Flash, Season 7
The Outpost, Season 4
Disney+
The Mandalorian, Season 3
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2
The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2
Diary of a Future President, Season 2
EPIX
Godfather of Harlem, Season 2
Perpetual Grace, LTD, Season 2
Fox
Hell's Kitchen, Seasons 19 & 20
The Simpsons, Season 32
Duncanville, Season 2
The Masked Singer, Season 5
The Moodys, Season 2
Prodigal Son, Season 2
9-1-1, Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2
The Resident, Season 4
Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2020
Freeform
grown-ish, Seasons 3 & 4
Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Season 2
Motherland: Fort Salem, Season 2
Good Trouble, Season 3
FX
Mayans MC, Season 3
Pose, Season 3
Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4
Better Things, Season 5
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3
Snowfall, Season 4
American Horror Story, Seasons 10, 11, 12, & 13
Breeders, Season 2
American Crime Story, Season 3
Mr Inbetween, Season 3
Taboo, Season 2
FXX
Dave, Season 2
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 15, 16, 17 & 18
Archer, Season 12
Hallmark Channel
GoodWitch, Season 7
When Calls the Heart, Season 8
Chesapeake Shores, Season 5
Our Favorite Shows of 2020 (Expect the Unexpected)
HBO
Insecure, Season 5
My Brilliant Friend, Season 3
Westworld, Season 4
Barry, Season 3
Gentleman Jack, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 2
Los Espookys, Season 2
Succession, Season 3
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2
Avenue 5, Season 2
We're Here, Season 2
Betty, Season 2
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11
His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)
Last Week Tonight, Season 10
Perry Mason, Season 2
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20
How to With John Wilson, Season 2
Industry, Season 2
HBO Max
Love Life, Season 2
Legendary, Season 2
Doom Patrol, Season 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 2
The Other Two, Season 2
Search Party, Season 4
South Side, Season 2
12 Dates of Christmas, Season 2
The Flight Attendant, Season 2
Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale, Seasons 4 & 5
Shrill, Season 3
The Orville, Season 3
The Great, Season 2
Ramy, Season 3
Love, Victor, Season 2
Taste the Nation, Season 2
Crossing Swords, Season 2
Dollface, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Seasons 2 & 3
Woke, Season 2
Our Favorite TV Performances of 2020, From Michaela Cole to Jared Padalecki
IFC
Documentary Now!, Season 4
Sherman's Showcase, Season 2
Lifetime
Married at First Sight, Seasons 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 & 17
MTV
Wild 'N Out, Seasons 15 & 16
National Geographic
Genius: Aretha Franklin, Season 3
NBC
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13
Good Girls, Season 4
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8
New Amsterdam, Seasons 3, 4, & 5
Making It, Season 3
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2
Chicago Fire, Seasons 10 & 11
Chicago Med, Seasons 7 & 8
Chicago P.D., Seasons 9 & 10
Law & Order: SVU, Seasons 23 & 24
A Little Late Night With Lilly Singh, Season 2
Manifest, Season 3
This Is Us, Season 6
Transplant, Season 2
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seasons 3 & 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)
Netflix
The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 2
Russian Doll, Season 2
Lucifer, Season 6 (final season)
After Life, Season 3
Sex Education, Season 3
Grace and Frankie, Season 7 (final season)
The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)
Ozark, Season 4 (final season)
Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)
Family Reunion, Season 2
Dear White People, Season 4 (final season)
Another Life, Season 2
The Witcher, Season 2
Raising Dion, Season 2
You, Season 3
Atypical, Season 4 (final season)
Lost in Space, Season 3 (final season)
Sweet Magnolia, Season 2
Outer Banks, Season 2
Warrior Nun, Season 2
Virgin River, Season 3
Stranger Things, Season 4
Queer Eye, Season 6
Never Have I Ever, Season 2
Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3
Locke & Key, Season 2 & 3
The Last Kingdom, Season 5
The Circle, Seasons 2 & 3
Black Summer, Season 2
#blackAF, Season 2
Big Mouth, Seasons 5 & 6
The Umbrella Academy, Season 3
Emily in Paris, Season 2
'Hoops' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season
OWN
Queen Sugar, Season 5
David Makes Man, Season 2
Cherish the Day, Season 2
Paramount Network
Yellowstone, Season 4
Peacock
A.P. Bio, Season 4
Showtime
Billions, Season 5
City on a Hill, Season 2
Desus & Mero, Season 3
The L Word: Generation Q, Season 2
Work in Progress, Season 2
Back to Life, Season 2
The Chi, Season 4
Black Monday, Season 3
Shudder
Creepshow, Season 2
Starz
American Gods, Season 3
Outlander, Season 6
P-Valley, Season 2
The Girlfriend Experience, Season 2
Hightown, Season 2
Power Book II: Ghost, Season 2
Sundance Now
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 2 & 3
Syfy
Van Helsing, Season 5 (final season)
TBS
The Misery Index, Season 3
American Dad, Season 18
The Last O.G., Season 4
Miracle Workers, Season 3
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6
TNT
Claws, Season 4 (final season)
Animal Kingdom, Season 5
Snowpiercer, Season 2
TV Land
Younger, Season 7
Tru TV
Tacoma FD, Season 3
USA
Miz & Mrs., Season 2
Queen of the South, Season 5
The Sinner, Season 4
VH1
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, Season 6