This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

They thrive on power, growing body counts and frightening laughs. No wonder we can’t look away!

Below, we take a look at some of the villains we can’t stop watching from Supergirl, The Walking Dead, Evil, The Boys, and more, and what their portrayers had to say about these terrifying characters.