‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Time-Traveling Terrors (VIDEO)

The Season 3 trailer for Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Locke & Key has arrived and it’s teasing plenty of terrifying things for the Locke family.

Set to return Wednesday, August 10, with eight all-new hourlong episodes, the new season finds the family facing a fresh threat as they uncover more magic within Keyhouse.

As the trailer previews, there seems to be a calm before the storm that’s abruptly squashed when Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) uncovers a new key that appears to unlock time-traveling capabilities. “This is insane. There’s a time travel key?” Tyler (Connor Jessup) exclaims.

The revelation unlocks some scary truths. “I broke down the barrier between our world and a world far greater. And it was at that place that I merged with something of unspeakable power,” Gideon (Kevin Durand) says. As the trailer plays out, we see a bit of that power emerge.

The coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family is based on the book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Co-created by showrunners and executive producers Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse, Locke & Key continues to expand its boundaries with this latest chapter.

Along with Scott, Durand, and Jessup, Season 3 of the series costars Darby Stanchfield, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Brendan Hines, and Coby Bird. Locke & Key is executive produced by Cuse, Averill, Hill, Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Ted Adams, Lindsey Springer, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss Locke & Key when it returns to Netflix this August.

Locke & Key, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, August 10, Netflix