In the television industry, limited series have a funny way of not being so limited. (Hey, semantics, right?) In fact, networks and streamers renew limited series so often, we wonder whether TV executives just use the “limited” label so they can save face if the shows aren’t successful and compete in the historically less-competitive limited Emmy categories if they are. Here are 10 examples of limited series that got the go-ahead to go past their pre-ordained endpoints.