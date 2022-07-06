‘Your Honor’: Bryan Cranston Says Second Season Will Be The Last

Bryan Cranston has revealed that the upcoming second season of the Showtime drama series Your Honor will be the last.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Tuesday, July 5, Cranston said “I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Your Honor‘s first season, which was based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, became Showtime’s most-watched debut season of all time. The show attracted a weekly viewership of 6.6 million. While originally intended as a limited series, the network renewed the show for a 10-episode sophomore season last year.

According to Deadline, Season 1 writer Joey Hartstone has taken over as showrunner for Season 2, which has just started filming. Peter Moffat, who served as writer and showrunner for the first season, chose not to return because he lives in the U.K. and wanted to stay close to family. Moffat was initially replaced by David Manson, though he also left.

In addition, Deadline reports that recurring Season 1 actor Keith Machekanyanga, who played Lil Mo, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a prominent and respected New Orleans judge who becomes caught up in a crime after his teenage son Adam kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision. In addition to Cranston and Machekanyanga, the show also stars Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo.

Your Honor, Season 2, TBA, Showtime