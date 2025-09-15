‘Big Little Lies’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

After years of will-they-won’t-they discussions surrounding Big Little Lies‘ return at HBO, the series is officially gearing up for a third season.

While the greenlight hasn’t been given quite yet, writing on a third chapter is reportedly underway. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the show’s progress, and stay tuned for any official announcements as the next episodes take shape at HBO.

Has Big Little Lies Season 3 been ordered at HBO?

While Season 3 of Big Little Lies is in the works, it hasn’t been officially ordered and announced by HBO, so stand by for details about an official announcement in the months ahead.

Who would star in Big Little Lies Season 3?

No official casting has been announced, but Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are anticipated to return as Madison and Celeste, as they serve as executive producers on the show. Additionally, we’d need to see the other three members of the Monterey Five back, including Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), and Jane (Shailene Woodley). Season 2 also featured Meryl Streep as Mary Louise, mother to Perry and Celeste’s mother-in-law.

Big Little Lies

HBO

What would Big Little Lies Season 3 be about?

According to DeadlineBig Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is close to finishing a new book based on the characters featured in the show. The book reportedly features a time jump, which would track the Monterey moms as they parent teenagers. It’s unclear how it would carry on the story that was set up in Season 2, which saw the women known as the Monterey Five seemingly preparing to share the real story of events surrounding Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death, as viewers may recall he was memorably pushed to his death in Season 1’s finale.

Casey Bloys, the chairman of HBO and HBO Max, seemingly confirmed these details in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he stated, “This is a really dedicated group of producers. They love the show and the property, and Liane Moriarty has a new book. It’s been 10 years, and the kids from Big Little Lies are teenagers. As the parent of teenagers, I can tell you that it does get more complicated raising teenagers.”

Who is making Big Little Lies Season 3?

Season 3 of Big Little Lies is being written by Francesca Sloane, who recently signed a deal with HBO. As mentioned above, Kidman and Witherspoon are set to executive produce the show with series creator David E. Kelley, according to DeadlineSloane is also attached as an executive producer.

Big Little Lies, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO

