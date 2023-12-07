‘Leverage’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

It’s a great time to be a fan of Leverage: Not only did fans just receive word that the sequel, Leverage: Redemption, will return for a third season (now on Prime Video, moving from Freevee), but the original run, which aired on TNT, has hit an anniversary. The action drama is turning 15, having premiered on December 7, 2008.

Created by John Rogers and Chris Downey, Leverage starred Timothy Hutton as a former insurance investigator who links up with an all-star heist team after his employer denies lifesaving care to his young son. Eventually, these thieves, hackers, and grifters start trusting each and get down to the business of conning the richest, the greediest, and the most unjust.

Suffice it to say, the cast members of the five-season series Leverage-d that acting credit to score more jobs on TV — including the Redemption spinoff, for some. Scroll down for updates on the Leverage stars.