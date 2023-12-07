‘Leverage’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

Leverage - Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Beth Riesgraf
It’s a great time to be a fan of Leverage: Not only did fans just receive word that the sequel, Leverage: Redemption, will return for a third season (now on Prime Video, moving from Freevee), but the original run, which aired on TNT, has hit an anniversary. The action drama is turning 15, having premiered on December 7, 2008.

Created by John Rogers and Chris Downey, Leverage starred Timothy Hutton as a former insurance investigator who links up with an all-star heist team after his employer denies lifesaving care to his young son. Eventually, these thieves, hackers, and grifters start trusting each and get down to the business of conning the richest, the greediest, and the most unjust.

Suffice it to say, the cast members of the five-season series Leverage-d that acting credit to score more jobs on TV — including the Redemption spinoff, for some. Scroll down for updates on the Leverage stars.

Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton (Nate Ford)

Following Leverage, Hutton starred in the TV shows American Crime, The Haunting of Hill House, How to Get Away With Murder, and Almost Family. He was dropped from Leverage: Redemption after being accused of a 1983 rape, but Canadian prosecutors declined to charge him, citing a lack of evidence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Hutton also denied the allegation.) He recently returned to TV in recurring roles on Women of the Movement and S.W.A.T.

Gina Bellman
Gina Bellman (Sophie Devereaux)

Between Leverage and its Redemption spinoff, Bellman appeared in the TV shows Ripper Street, Emerald City, Henry IX, Bulletproof, and Toast of Tinseltown. Off screen, she advocates for motor neurone disease research funding.

Christian Kane
Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer)

Kane shared the screen with Leverage: Redemption costar Noah Wyle in The Librarians, playing Jake Stone on that 2010s-era TNT series. Now he’s the star of Almost Paradise, a Freevee series, playing ex-DEA agent Alex Walker in the crime drama.

Beth Riesgraf
Beth Riesgraf (Parker)

In recent years, Riesgraf guest starred as Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) mother on Stranger Things, popped up in an episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and continued her recurring role as Dr. Maeve Donovan on Criminal Minds. And in 2020, she starred as Sonia Holloway in the Paramount Network comedy 68 Whiskey.

Aldis Hodge
Aldis Hodge (Alec Hardison)

Hodge’s star has been on the rise lately: In addition to his recurring part on Leverage: Redemption, the actor starred as Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward in the Showtime drama City on the Hill and played Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman in the 2022 superhero flick Black Adam. Coming up, he’ll star as Alex Cross in a new Prime Video series based on James Patterson’s detective character.

Mark Sheppard
Mark Sheppard (Jim Sterling)

After Leverage, Sheppard continued his roles as and Benedict Vlada on Warehouse 13 and Crowley on Supernatural and took roles on Doom Patrol and Walker: Independence. The actor almost didn’t live to see Leverage’s 15th anniversary, however: In an Instagram post on Saturday, he revealed he had suffered “six massive heart attacks” the day before and was “brought back from the dead [four] times.”

Jeri Ryan
Jeri Ryan (Tara Cole)

Following her arc on Leverage, Ryan took big roles on the TV shows Body of Proof and Bosch and guest starred on Major Crimes, MacGyver, and Dark Winds. She also returned to one of her best-known characters, reprising the part of Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.

