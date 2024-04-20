Return of ‘The Jinx,’ Secrets of the Octopus and Nature’s Predators, Looney Tunes All Weekend

HBO returns to the theme of the crimes of the late Robert Durst in a sequel to the true-crime phenom The Jinx. National Geographic explores the fascinating world of the octopus. A BBC America nature series showcases the battles between predators and their prey, starting with lions. For a great escape, Catchy Comedy Network offers a weekend-long binge of classic Looney Tunes cartoon shorts.

SUNDAY: Andrew Jarecki’s true-crime phenom The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst made headline news in 2015 when its eccentric subject, real-estate heir Durst, inadvertently blurted into a hot mic “Killed them all, of course” during a lengthy interview process. Durst, who was arrested on the eve of the airing of the Jinx finale, returns in Jarecki’s six-part docuseries sequel, in which The Jinx and its director become a key part of the story. Much of Part Two follows L.A. deputy district attorney John Lewin’s dogged efforts to get Durst’s associates to flip on him, one mulling the moral quandary, “What do you do when your best friend kills your other best friend?”

SUNDAY: James Cameron’s Secrets of nature series has invited us into the lives of whales and elephants in previous outings, and with Monday’s Earth Day looming, a new three-part docuseries observes the fascinating world of the octopus, revealing aspects of the bizarre eight-tentacled creatures’ intelligence and social skills. Paul Rudd narrates, with National Geographic Explorer Dr. Alex Schnell getting close to octopuses including Scarlett, whose mating ritual with a male companion in the Great Barrier Reef is among the behaviors caught on camera.

SATURDAY: Apex predators are the stars of a nature docuseries that uses innovative 3D graphics to freeze time and manipulate the image to reveal the tricks of their trade as lions, wolves, tigers and crocodiles stalk and hunt their prey. The opener focuses on the kings of the jungle, the lions, on the prowl for large prey like buffalo, zebra and, in the case of one aggressive pride, an elephant. Cameras also follow a lioness as she scavenges to provide for her newborn cubs.

SATURDAY: What’s up, Doc? Reconnect with your inner child this weekend for a great escape into the vault of classic Looney Tunes cartoons, with 234 consecutive shorts airing through Monday morning at 6 am/5c. The iconic Bugs Bunny leads the pack, with 1943’s WWII propaganda toon SuperRabbit kicking things off, and fan favorites including “What’s Opera Doc” following. Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, the Road Runner and his Coyote nemesis, Tweety and Sylvester among others all get their moments.

SUNDAY: You know you’ve made it in show business when the august newsmagazine decides it’s time for a celebrity profile interview. This time it’s comedian and movie star Kevin Hart’s turn, with Anderson Cooper visiting the burgeoning mogul backstage in Pasadena as Hart tries out new stand-up material for an upcoming tour. Other segments include contributing correspondent Holly Williams’s visit to Britain’s Channel Islands, exploring its WWII history of Nazi occupation, and Lesley Stahl’s interview with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

