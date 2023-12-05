‘Leverage: Redemption’ Renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video — Who’s Returning?

The bad guys who are the best at being the good guys are coming back!

Amazon MGM Studios has renewed the heist drama Leverage: Redemption for Season 3. While the first two seasons dropped on Freevee, the third will be released on Prime Video in 2024. John Rogers, who co-created the original series (which ran five seasons on TNT from 2008 to 2012) and has served as a consulting producer on the sequel, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. The first two seasons star Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Devereaux), Christian Kane (hitter Eliot Spencer), Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), Aldis Hodge (hacker Alec Hardison), Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson), and Aleyse Shannon (maker Breanna Casey). Bellman, Kane, Riesgraf, and Hodge (who recurs in the sequel), all of whom starred in the original series, are confirmed to return for Season 3, TV Insider has learned.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Leverage franchise in collaboration with the Amazon MGM Studios team. Our dedicated fan base will be delighted to know that they can continue to follow their favorite reformed criminals as they use their expert skills for the greater good, championing the underdog in their acts of goodwill,” said Dean Devlin, executive producer and CEO of Electric Entertainment, in a statement.

“Fans have been devoted to Leverage: Redemption since the series premiered on Freevee,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Every season has showcased the fun dynamic between our cast combined with the triumphant David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers. As we embark on our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime customers and continue to offer the exclusive Leverage FAST channel to our Freevee customers.”

Season 2 ended with Hardison videoing the rest of the team from the space station where he spent most of the season to reveal those who sent him there forgot about him — and couldn’t launch a rocket for a rendezvous for two months. They set out to get him, but whether we’ll see that onscreen is to be determined. “I’d love to do the whole bringing him down from outer space episode,” Devlin told TV Insider after the finale. “‘Let’s go steal a Hardison!’”

Executive producers are Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers joins as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer. Kate Rorick is a consulting producer.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3, 2024, Prime Video