Aldis Hodge to Lead ‘Cross’ Detective Series Based on James Patterson Novels

Prime Video has announced Black Adam and Leverage: Redemption star Aldis Hodge is set to star in its upcoming series adaptation Cross, based on the novels written by best-selling author James Patterson. Hodge will play Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with the unique ability to dig into the psyches of killers as well as their victims to identify and capture the murderers.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels, and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

Described as a “complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller,” the series adaptation comes from producer/writer Ben Watkins (Amazon Studios’ Hand of God) alongside Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. Hodge will serve as producer of the series, while Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment.

Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions,” according to Prime Video. “A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

The Cross character has been featured in 29 novels by Patterson, 3 of which have been adapted for feature films: 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider, with Morgan Freeman playing the titular role, and 2012’s Alex Cross, starring Tyler Perry.