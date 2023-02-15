‘Las Vegas’ Ended 15 Years Ago: 15 Stars Who Played Themselves on the NBC Dramedy

Dan Clarendon
Las Vegas - Molly Sims, Howie Mandel, Josh Duhamel
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Howie Mandel on ‘Las Vegas’
It’d be quite the gamble to make a TV show about a fictional Sin City casino without some of the real-life superstars who have strutted their stuff on the Las Vegas Strip.

But the NBC comedy-drama Las Vegas — which ended 15 years ago, on February 15, 2008, after five seasons — had several appearances by Vegas headliners among its many celebrity cameos.

With a cast that included James Caan, Josh Duhamel, and Vanessa Marcil, Las Vegas went behind-the-scenes of the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. And here are some of the famous faces who played themselves along the way.

Ted Allen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Harlem EatUp!

Ted Allen

The Chopped host and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum played himself — and a chef that Delinda (Molly Sims) courted for the casino restaurant — in Season 5’s “I Could Eat a Horse.”

Paul Anka
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Paul Anka

This “Lonely Boy” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” singer — who’s no stranger to Vegas shows in real life — appeared as himself in Season 1’s “Things That Go Jump in the Night” and Season 2’s “The Lie Is Cast.”

Ashanti
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Ashanti

In Season 2’s “Magic Carpet Fred,” this R&B star played herself — or, at least, a version of herself that was in a relationship with billionaire Fred Puterbaugh (guest star Jon Lovitz).

Michael Bublé
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael Bublé

Long before his own Vegas residency last year, this Grammy-winning crooner appeared as himself in Season 2’s “Catch of the Day,” as Mary (Nikki Cox) booked him as wedding singer.

Gladys Knight
Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Gladys Knight

In the world of Las Vegas, Mike (James Lesure) is the nephew of this “Empress of Soul,” who guest-starred as herself in Season 2’s “Centennial.”

Jewel
Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger

Jewel

This Platinum-selling singer-songwriter performed her song “Drive to You” at the Montecito in Las Vegas’s fourth-season premiere, “Father of the Bride Redux.”

John Legend
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGN America

John Legend

In Season 4’s “Wagers of Sins,” Mary pins her hopes on an attention-getting performance by this R&B artist, who sings “Save Room” in the episode.

Howie Mandel
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Howie Mandel

On one Friday night in 2006, NBC viewers saw this TV personality emcee Deal or No Deal at 8 p.m. and then play himself — as another Montecito performer — in Las Vegas’ Season 3 episode “Coyote Ugly” at 9 p.m.

Paul McCartney
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Paul McCartney

This singer-songwriter and former Beatles member had an uncredited cameo in the Season 2 episode “Good Run of Bad Luck,” according to his IMDb filmography.

Wayne Newton
Mindy Small/Getty Images

Wayne Newton

No Vegas-set TV show would be complete without an appearance from “Mr. Las Vegas” himself, and sure enough, Newton made three appearances on the show, starting with one in Season 1’s “Pros and Cons.”

Wolfgang Puck
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Wolfgang Puck

The renowned chef and restaurateur appeared as himself in five episodes of the show, as the Montecito was home to one of his restaurants. “Wolfgang Puck is the man who originally brought world-class cuisine to Las Vegas, revolutionizing dining in Sin City,” Las Vegas creator Gary Scott Thompson explained in a statement when the restaurant was added to the Montecito set.

Rihanna
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Rihanna

Back when she was still a teenager, this pop star and Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer sang her debut single “Pon de Replay” in a private concert in the Season 3 episode “The Real McCoy.”

Penn & Teller
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Penn & Teller

These magicians — who have a residency at the Rio Hotel & Casino — are two other Las Vegas mainstays who had cameos on the NBC show. Their appearance came in Season 1’s “Luck Be a Lady.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

Jean-Claude Van Damme

In Season 1’s “Die Fast, Die Furious,” this action star comes to the Montecito to film a movie — only to die in a stunt gone wrong. “He’s funny,” Thompson told Zap2it.com (via UPI) of the real-life Van Damme. “He has a sense of humor about himself — and we kill him!”

