It’d be quite the gamble to make a TV show about a fictional Sin City casino without some of the real-life superstars who have strutted their stuff on the Las Vegas Strip.

But the NBC comedy-drama Las Vegas — which ended 15 years ago, on February 15, 2008, after five seasons — had several appearances by Vegas headliners among its many celebrity cameos.

With a cast that included James Caan, Josh Duhamel, and Vanessa Marcil, Las Vegas went behind-the-scenes of the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. And here are some of the famous faces who played themselves along the way.