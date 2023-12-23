‘Las Vegas’ Finally Coming to Streaming, 15 Years After NBC Show’s End

Viva Las Vegas! The 2000s-era NBC drama will soon — for the first time ever — be available for fans to stream.

Las Vegas will join Peacock’s streaming library on Friday, December 29, according to TVLine.

Airing more than 100 episodes between 2003 and 2008, Las Vegas followed an elite surveillance team keeping order at the (fictional) Montecito Resort & Casino, a premier Sin City destination.

The late James Caan starred as Montecito security head Ed Deline, with Josh Duhamel playing his protégé, former U.S. Marine Danny McCoy. Together, Ed and Danny dealt with “card-counting cheaters, costly streaks of random luck, and rival casinos stealing their big-money players,” as NBC explained.

But Ed and Danny’s relationship was also complicated by the former finding the latter in bed with his daughter, Delinda Deline (Molly Sims).

Other Montecito regulars included the high-priced escort Mary Connell (Nikki Cox), the all-knowing valet Mike Cannon (James Lesure), pit boss Nessa Holt (Marsha Thomason), and former competitor Sam Marquez (Vanessa Marcil).

Created by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious), Las Vegas became broadcast TV’s top new drama among adults 18–49 after its debut, despite middling reviews from critics. (The New York Times’s Alessandra Stanley called it “slick, fast-paced and engaging,” while The Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik deemed it “pretty to look at, but utterly devoid of real dramatic meat on its bones.”)

The show’s five-season run ended in 2008, following a damning move to Friday nights, the departures of Caan, Cox, and Thomason, and the Season 5 addition of Tom Selleckas new Montecito owner A.J. Cooper.

Among the many Hollywood stars who played themselves on Las Vegas, the guest cast included Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone, Paris Hilton, and Cheryl Ladd. Executive producers included Scott Steindorff, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank, with the support of NBC Studios and DreamWorks Television.