James Caan’s Most Memorable TV Roles, From ‘Brian’s Song’ to ‘Las Vegas’

James Caan has died at the age of 82, and while he was best known (and nominated for an Oscar) for his role in The Godfather, he had many memorable roles on TV shows as well.

Caan’s family posted the news of his passing on his Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan started his career with an appearance on Naked City in 1961. His numerous TV roles since include a guest spot on his son Scott Caan’s Hawaii Five-0, voicing a version of himself on The Simpsons and Family Guy, and starring on Back in the Game, Magic City, and Las Vegas. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 1972 for playing Brian Piccolo in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.

