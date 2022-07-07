James Caan’s Most Memorable TV Roles, From ‘Brian’s Song’ to ‘Las Vegas’

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
James Cann in Las Vegas, Hawaii Five-0, and Brian's Song
Getty Images, Everett Collection

James Caan has died at the age of 82, and while he was best known (and nominated for an Oscar) for his role in The Godfather, he had many memorable roles on TV shows as well.

Caan’s family posted the news of his passing on his Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan started his career with an appearance on Naked City in 1961. His numerous TV roles since include a guest spot on his son Scott Caan’s Hawaii Five-0, voicing a version of himself on The Simpsons and Family Guy, and starring on Back in the Game, Magic City, and Las Vegas. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 1972 for playing Brian Piccolo in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.

Scroll down for a look at that and more of his memorable TV roles, including NewsRadio, Las Vegas, and Hawaii Five-0.

Everett Collection

The Doctors and the Nurses (1962)

One of Caan’s earliest roles, he guest starred as Dr. Dick Harris in an episode of the 1960s medical drama.

Everett Collection

Death Valley Days (1963)

Caan appeared in two episodes of the anthology series featuring true accounts of the American Old West, as Bob (pictured above) and Jim McKinney.

Everett Collection

Brian's Song (1971)

Caan, in the Emmy-nominated role, played Brian Piccolo, a Chicago Bears football player with terminal cancer.

Brillstein-Grey Communications/courtesy Everett Collection

NewsRadio (1996)

Caan guest starred in an episode of the sitcom about a New York City AM news radio station as a version of himself preparing for a new movie in which he played a radio broadcaster.

Everett Collection

Warden of Red Rock (2001)

Caan played a warden who learned that his former partner in crime was a new inmate (David Carradine) in his Arizona prison in this TV movie.

Chris Lange / © Showtime Networks / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie (2003)

In this TV movie, Caan starred as a high school principal who sent a student (Kevin Zegers) he believed stole the handbag of a local retiree (Gena Rowlands) to work in her garden.

Byron J. Cohen, © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Las Vegas (2003-2007)

Caan starred as Ed Deline in the drama for most of its run, with his last episode the final season premiere. Ed started out as the head of security and surveillance at a fictional hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, was promoted to president of operations, and exited by returning to work for the CIA.

Norman Shapiro/CBS

Hawaii Five-0 (2012)

James Caan guest starred on his son Scott Caan’s CBS procedural drama as a local private investigator and retired NYPD bomb expert.

Justina Mintz / © Starz! / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Magic City (2013)

Caan played Chicago gangster Sy Berman in the second season of the Starz drama about a hotel owner (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) forced to make a deal with a Miami mob boss (Danny Huston) to ensure his establishment’s success.

Randy Holmes / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Back in the Game (2013-2014)

Caan starred with Maggie Lawson in this sitcom about a newly divorced single mother who must move in with her father, an ex-minor league baseball manager.

Brian Douglas / © Hallmark / courtesy Everett Collection

JL Ranch (2016)

Caan starred in this Hallmark drama as the man who claims a veteran rancher and former sheriff (Jon Voight) doesn’t own his family’s Texas ranch.

Back in the Game

Brian's Song

Death Valley Days

Hawaii Five-0 (2010)

JL Ranch

Las Vegas (2003)

Magic City

NewsRadio

The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie

Warden of Red Rock

James Caan