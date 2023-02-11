Relive Rihanna’s 9 Best Live Performances Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show (VIDEO)

Much to the relief of fans everywhere, Rihanna will finally return to the spotlight on Sunday, February 12, as she headlines Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show.

It’s bound to be a triumphant return: When Rihanna takes the halftime stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, it will have been more than five years since her last live performance, Rolling Stone reports.

And if you’ve forgotten about Rihanna’s talent in all that time, we’ve rounded up her best live performances so far, as ranked by YouTube views. You’ll see in the clips below that this Barbadian pop star “shines bright like a diamond” every time she steps up to the microphone.

9. “Diamonds” at the Concert for Valor: 22 million views

Rihanna performed her No. 1 single “Diamonds” at 2014’s star-studded Veterans Day concert in the nation’s capital — and you can guess what gemstones she wore! (In fact, that’s a 156-carat diamond and white gold choker by Chopard.) “She sang this with so much passion,” a fan wrote on YouTube. “Definitely one of her best performances.”

8. “Where Have You Been” on American Idol: 37 million views

In one of the most-viewed American Idol YouTube clips, Rihanna performed her “Where Have You Been” on the competition show’s Season 11 finale, as the track made its way to the top of Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. “Her stage presence is incredible,” a YouTube user commented. “She can just stand there, and it looks amazing. She has something else that her peers don’t have.”

7. “Diamonds” at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: 53 million views

Never mind what Behati Prinsloo, Doutzen Kroes, and the other Victoria’s Secret Angels were wearing — just look at Rihanna and her vintage Chanel pearl sunglasses and matching choker. (What, you thought she’d stick to diamonds?) On YouTube, a fan raved, “One of the best live performances I’ve ever seen. Period.”

6. “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem at the 2010 Video Music Awards: 72 million views

During her Loud era, Rihanna linked up with Eminem for the chart-topping “Love the Way You Lie,” then joined the rapper for a rendition of that song on stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2010 VMAs. “Rihanna’s voice and Eminem’s rap together is pure fire,” a YouTube commenter raved.

5. “Stay,” “Diamonds,” and “Love on the Brain” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards: 76 million views

As she received MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs, Rihanna performed no fewer than four medleys during the awards show, including this showcase of hits, which had the pop star perform with a brass band and a choir of back-up singers. “She literally becomes part of the music when she sings,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

4. Rihanna medley at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards: 83 million views

Earlier that evening, Rihanna performed a mash-up of four of her biggest club bangers — “Don’t Stop The Music,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” and “Where Have You Been” — and didn’t even need to do much actual singing to delight the crowd. “Every artist can learn to dance,” a YouTube commenter observed. “But this stage presence and confidence she has, you have to be born with.”

3. “Bitch Better Have My Money” at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 86 million views

Not since the run of Broadway’s Miss Saigon has there been such a dramatic on-stage helicopter entrance! A prop chopper dropped Rihanna off at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for her performance of this trap-infused revenge anthem. “This was the hardest Rihanna performance!” a fan wrote on YouTube. “She came in like a comic book villain.”

2. “Work” at the 2016 BRIT Awards: 107 million views

Rihanna delivered another ovation-worthy performance at the BRIT Awards, with assists from SZA — who joined her for a brief rendition of “Consideration” — and Drake — who put in the “Work” while grinding up against RiRi. “No wonder Rihanna has not released anything for so long. Her back must hurt from carrying the music industry,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “Rest up, queen.”

1. “Love on the Brain” at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival: 212 million views

Rihanna’s doo-wop-style ballad from her album Anti had the audience in New York City’s Central Park captivated — and that crowd didn’t seem to mind that the pop star was late to the stage! “Am I the only one who teared up watching this?” one YouTube commenter wrote, once the performance made it to the web. “She puts so much soul into this song, I swear, I got chills.”