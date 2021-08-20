‘Just Beyond’ First Look: McKenna Grace, Nasim Pedrad & More Feature in Disney+ Series (PHOTOS)

Things are getting spooky over at Disney+ this fall with the arrival of the anthology series Just Beyond and we have your exclusive first look.

The eight-episode season tells incredible and thought-provoking stories set in a reality just beyond our own, sending viewers and characters alike on exciting adventures. Taking inspiration from works of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, the series introduces viewers to new characters every episode as they take on journeys of self-discovery in a variety of settings.

Created for TV by Seth Grahame-Smith, installments will include supernatural themes featuring everything from witches and aliens to ghosts and parallel universes. Helping bring the action to life are some familiar faces like The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mckenna Grace, Chad‘s Nasim Pedrad, and Little Fires Everywhere stars Lexi Underwood and Megan Stott.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Seth Grahame-Smith in a statement when the series was ordered. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

Below, we’re sharing all of the first look photos from the upcoming episodes. No exact premiere date for Just Beyond is set yet, but stay tuned heading into the fall months.

Just Beyond, Series Premiere, Fall 2021, Disney+