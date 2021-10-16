Best Lines of the Week (October 8-14): ‘I Gave Them Their Voices Back’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Miss Genevieve and Veronica in Just Beyond
Disney+

Continuing our creep through this fall season on TV, we watch as long-time favorites bring something new to the table and we give new premieres a chance amongst our go-to shows.

A first-time host, Kim Kardashian West delivered some memorably hilarious lines during her monologue and skits on Saturday Night Live. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson continue breaking barriers as the first same-sex couple performing on Dancing With the Stars. The premiere of Just Beyond, the new Disney+ anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s writings, is a spooky spark for Halloween festivities.

Ask Matt: Say It Ain't So, Gibbs!See Also

Ask Matt: Say It Ain't So, Gibbs!

Plus, thoughts on a 'Billions' exit, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Conners,' and 'Jeopardy!'

We said a temporary goodbye to our favorite lovable comedy Ted Lasso in its Season 2 finale on Apple TV+. But we also welcomed a new charming series to the streaming platform: Acapulco, a flashback to a young man’s experience working at a 1980’s Mexican resort.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite lines of the week!

Kate Walsh as Addison in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

“I’m Addison Montgomery…and you must be the group that’s been screwing up the program.”

— Addison (Kate Walsh) makes her return to Grey Sloan Hospital and introduces herself to the group of surgeons. This quote is reminiscent of her iconic line in Season 1 where she says to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), “You must be the woman who’s screwing my husband.”

Ariana Grande in the Voice
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

I literally talked to my therapist about this.”

Ariana Grande crying when having to choose between two of her teammates to save in the competition

Jennifer Aniston as Alex in The Morning Show
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“I’m supposed to listen to her? I have sweaters older than her.”

— Alex (Jennifer Aniston) rants about the new UBA President, Stella (Greta Lee).

Kim Kardashian West during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move. I mean how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? So tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me.”

Kim Kardashian West closing out her consistently hilarious opening monologue

Ted Lasso and Trent Crimm outside the team's field in Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ted:Sorry you’re out of a job. But, hey, you know what this makes you now though, right?”

Trent:Trent Crimm, Independent.”

— Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and former reporter Trent Crimm (James Lance) in the Season 2 finale after Crimm is fired from his iconic series-long job as a reporter at The Independent

Only Murders in the Building Hulu oliver martin short
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“OK, I don’t know what work you’ve had done, but it’s too much. And that is not the response you first want.”

— Oliver (Martin Short) to Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ stunt double, after mistaking her for Charles (Steve Martin)

Máixmo and Memo outside the resort in Acapulco
Apple TV+

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Máximo: “Who’s this Chad, anyway?”

Chad: “Mom! The car is here!”

Diane: “Thank you Chad. Please don’t call me ‘mom’ in front of the guests.”

— While discussing Chad (Chord Overstreet) — the current boyfriend of Máximo’s romantic interest, Julia — Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) and Memo (Fernando Carsa) realize that this crush is risky business, since Chad is the resort owner’s (Jessica Collins) son.

Miss Genevieve and Veronica in the first episode of Disney+ series Just Beyond
Disney+

Just Beyond (Disney+)

Miss Genevieve: “What have you done?”

Veronica: “I gave them their voices back.”

New student Veronica (Mckenna Grace) frees her fellow students at Miss Genevieve’s (Nasim Pedrad) School for Difficult Girls by breaking the enchantment with rock music.

pretty smart claire grant chelsea
Netflix

Pretty Smart (Netflix)

Claire: “We used to date, but we had a mutual breakup. So now we’re roommates.”

Chelsea: “How French.”

Grant: “Actually Nebraska. Nebraska, U.S.A.”

— Grant (Gregg Sulkin) doesn’t understand Chelsea’s (Emily Osment) comment on his and Claire’s (Olivia Macklin) complicated history.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson performing a Cinderella themed Viennese Waltz on Disney Heroes Night of Dancing With the Stars.
ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

“JoJo, I am so proud of you. You just showed the whole world that girls can do anything guys can do, and sometimes maybe even better.”

— Judge Carrie Ann Inaba after JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s Cinderella-themed Viennese Waltz, in which JoJo represented Prince Charming

tonight show starring jimmy fallon
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“Disney+ just released the first footage of the new Home Alone reboot that’s coming out next month. But it’s a short movie, because the kid has a ring doorbell and just calls the police.”

Jimmy Fallon comments on the new Home Alone reboot coming to Disney+.

Dancing With the Stars

Grey's Anatomy

Just Beyond

Only Murders in the Building

Pretty Smart

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Morning Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Voice