R.L. Stine and Disney+ Take You ‘Just Beyond’ in Opening Credits (VIDEO)

The spookiest season is about to go even further out there with the launch of Disney+’s Just Beyond. And we have your exclusive first look above at the opening credits, which should give you a very good idea of what’s to come after they fade to black.

Based on the BOOM! Studio graphic novels of Young Adult horrormeister R.L. Stine and written by showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), the eight-part anthology goes just beyond (get it?) the world of Goosebumps and Slappy the Dummy. Per Disney+’s release, the series “tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.”

The trailer above gives some more peeks at the episodes, as well as some of the actors who pop up, including Timeless‘ Malcolm Barrett, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mckenna Grace, Chad‘s Nasim Pedrad, and Little Fires Everywhere alums Lexi Underwood and Megan Stott. (BTW, Stott’s episode? Terrifying.)

So if you’re looking for something creepy for the kids, this one’s firmly planted in that sweet spot between being too childish and potentially traumatizing. Plus, all eight episodes drop together for prime bingeing and there are no killer talking puppets, so win-win!