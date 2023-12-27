‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings’ 10 Memorable Show Moments 2023

It’s been quite the year for Ken Jennings, who has now become the undisputed host of Jeopardy! after Mayim Bialik announced her firing on December 15.

With big shoes to fill after the late Alex Trebek, Jennings has grown into the role after officially taking over in July 2022. Viewers have praised the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. for his ability to relate to the contestants, state questions quickly and clearly, gently poke fun at the players, and deliver quick-witted retorts (even if they sometimes go too far).

Here at TV Insider, we’ve gathered ten of Jennings’ most memorable moments from 2023, and you can let us know your favorites in the comments below.