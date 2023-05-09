Jeopardy! Masters got underway on Monday (May 8) night, and returning champion Jamez Holzhauer certainly lived up to his game show supervillain persona.

The legendary Jeopardy! contestant, who went on a 32-game winning streak in 2019 and won that year’s Tournament of Champions, stole the show on Monday, comfortably defeating fellow champs Mattea Roach and Sam Buttrey as he found all three of the game’s Daily Doubles, doubling his score each time.

This meant Holzhauer went into Final Jeopardy! with an uncatchable 40,800 points, which gave him a chance to have a little fun with his answer. Instead of answering the clue correctly, Holzhauer used the opportunity to troll host Ken Jennings, who he previously competed (and lost) against in 2020’s Greatest of All Time tournament.

Holzhauer wrote, “Stop ducking a rematch, Ken,” which caused huge laughter from Jennings and the studio audience.

How very Alex Trebek/Sean Connery esque of this moment from Jeopardy! Masters… …except James doesn’t tell Ken to suck it. pic.twitter.com/HHZbvc2OTT — Aaron Falvo (@reviewngnetwork) May 9, 2023

“You know how much work I had to go to to get all the way over at this lectern and avoid having to play you again, James?” Jennings replied.

Holzhauer also quipped that his answer was a result of “autocorrect,” implying that the word “ducking” was intended to be something else.

At the start of the game, show announcer Johnny Gilbert introduced Holzhauer as “a self-described game show villain from Las Vegas, Nevada.” The pro sports gambler immediately played into this as he posed like professional wrestler Chris Jericho, who himself retweeted Holzhauer’s homage.

Jennings was quick to remind his former opponent about the G.O.A.T. tournament, but Holzhauer pretended not to remember. “I don’t think this happened,” he joked. “I think you’re imagining it.”

“You’re blocking it out,” Jennings responded. “That’s fine.”

The Masters tournament sees six of Jeopardy’s most elite competitors facing off in a three-week competition. The winner will receive a $500,000 grand prize.

In addition to Holzhauer, Roach, and Buttrey, the tournament includes Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Matt Amodio. The latter three faced off in the first game of the night, with He placing first (28,401), Schneider second (28,200), and Amodio third (14,201).

Jeopardy! Masters, May 8 through May 10, 8-9 pm et, ABC