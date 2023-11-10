Ken Jennings ‘Ageist’ Comment on ‘Jeopardy! Sparks Strong Response From Viewers

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy!'
ABC/Christopher Willard

Jeopardy! fans are reacting to an off-hand comment made by host Ken Jennings in one of the show’s latest episodes.

During the November 9 game, Jennings spoke to competitor Jen Jazwinski, who shared an anecdote about her grandmother during the break in the first round of the game. The youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois opened up about the influence of her grandmother in her life.

As a returning champion, Jazwinski said of her initial victory, “When I did that, her entire home where she lives was watching, and they stood and gave her a standing ovation during that part of the show.” She went on to add, “So that was a really special moment for her and for me.”

The story prompted Jennings to reply, “That’s great. And that means a lot in assisted living. Standing up: not easy… for all those people.” The offhanded comment elicited some laughter from the audience, as he added, “I would assume.”

Jennings’ remark received a swift response from fans online, some reprimanding his categorization of elderly individuals:

Some fans thought it was funny:

And another believed Jennings made a comment similar to a joke he once made about wheelchair-bound people:

For those less familiar with that joke, Jennings apologized in 2020 for comments about someone who was wheelchair-bound, “I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” the apology began.

Do you think Jennings’ comment from the latest episode deserves an apology? Let us know in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

