Ken Jennings ‘Ageist’ Comment on ‘Jeopardy! Sparks Strong Response From Viewers

Jeopardy! fans are reacting to an off-hand comment made by host Ken Jennings in one of the show’s latest episodes.

During the November 9 game, Jennings spoke to competitor Jen Jazwinski, who shared an anecdote about her grandmother during the break in the first round of the game. The youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois opened up about the influence of her grandmother in her life.

As a returning champion, Jazwinski said of her initial victory, “When I did that, her entire home where she lives was watching, and they stood and gave her a standing ovation during that part of the show.” She went on to add, “So that was a really special moment for her and for me.”

The story prompted Jennings to reply, “That’s great. And that means a lot in assisted living. Standing up: not easy… for all those people.” The offhanded comment elicited some laughter from the audience, as he added, “I would assume.”

Jennings’ remark received a swift response from fans online, some reprimanding his categorization of elderly individuals:

@Jeopardy Really? Nothing like a little casual ageism from @KenJennings – it’s difficult for people in assisted living to stand up? Disappointed. — TRAPPED IN A RED STATE (@MarionClare04) November 10, 2023

11/09. Jeopardy contestant Jen Jazwinski told an anecdote about her grandmother being given a standing ovation at her assisted living home when her episode aired. « Standing up, not easy for all those people », was Ken’s cringe-worthy reply. #KenJennings #jeopardy #cringe pic.twitter.com/yG8JzWOrhj — Le « Manitoba » ne répond plus. (@Bookkollektor) November 10, 2023

@KenJennings disses the elderly tonight 11/09/23 when responding to Jen who said her grandma’s home residents stood up and clapped at her winning. He said they’re so old hard to stand up. He should apologize. @Jeopardy He promotes himself as a good Mormon NOT — Carl Richards (@candlepincarl) November 10, 2023

@KenJennings Dude ,Come to The Villages ,Fl. A Retired Living Community of 55 + ! They,stand,dance,play pickleball. My 90 year old Mom could SERIOUSLY KICK YER ARSE!! You can only hope you live to be in yer 70’s plus! Joking of seniors not cool nerd boy!! — Pagrl814 (@MzFairyWinkle) November 10, 2023

Some fans thought it was funny:

Oh my Gawd @KenJennings! A standing ovation is a big deal at an Assisted Living Facilit. I paraphrase, but we get the idea! #Jeopardy — Julie London Ferguson (@DearBubbie) November 10, 2023

Ken Jennings just roasted the elderly! I’m loving it ! @takimoto23x https://t.co/g3ZWyPhbtt — TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) November 10, 2023

And another believed Jennings made a comment similar to a joke he once made about wheelchair-bound people:

Ken Jennings made another wheelchair joke on jeopardy tonight lol — Larry NASCAR (@MrBlockedOff) November 10, 2023

For those less familiar with that joke, Jennings apologized in 2020 for comments about someone who was wheelchair-bound, “I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” the apology began.

Do you think Jennings’ comment from the latest episode deserves an apology? Let us know in the comments section.

