‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Give Verdict on Ken Jennings as Host as Season 41 Draws to End

Jeopardy! only has about a month left of episodes before Season 41 comes to an end. That means Ken Jennings is ending his third season as a permanent host. He cohosted his first season with Mayim Bialik.

Fans have already made a decision on whether or not they think Jennings is a good fit for the game show. “Ken is just the best,” a Reddit user posted. “I think this often – today I actually felt compelled to post this. He is so charismatic, quick-witted, and engaged, and still radiates curiosity. Thank you, Ken – my wife and I watch you every night, and probably have a stronger marriage because of you.”

Many fans agreed with the original poster, saying he was the perfect replacement for Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. “I genuinely feel that no one else could fit the role quite like Ken. He’s witty and clever like Alex, but slightly softer with the jabs, and can handle intense players with a lot of grace. Weird to say, but Jeopardy! means a lot to me and I feel lucky we have him!” a fan said.

“The perfect host and successor to Alex,” said another.

“He was really the only choice to replace Alex. I’m sad it took so long for the producers to figure it out, but I’m so glad they did. I hope he stays for decades,” a third added.

“I like Ken. Alex was the best, but he’s a worthy successor,” another wrote.

“I think often about how Ken is the greatest player of all time known by every Jeopardy! fan, and ALSO a great, graceful host who was eager to take over as host at the right time. Just a crazy coincidence of factors, and they still almost managed to not choose him to host 😭,” said another.

Jennings is number two on the All-Time Winnings leaderboard, according to the show’s website. He has racked up $4,370,700 just from Jeopardy! and its tournaments. Jennings is only one spot away from being number one, behind Brad Rutter. He is, however, number one for consecutive games won with 74 and highest winnings in a regular season play with $2,520,700.

“Imagine you go on a game show, and you’re so good at it that you become the host of the show. Ken literally won Jeopardy!,” said one fan.

There did not appear to be any fans disagreeing with the original poster. Ken Jennings will return to Jeopardy! as host for Season 42 in September.

