‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Accidentally Reveals Show Secret

An eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fan caught a rare sight during Friday’s (April 14) episode when host Ken Jennings held up the Final Jeopardy! card in front of the cameras.

As Friday’s episode came to a close, Jennings turned to the camera and raised his arms, but in doing so, he flashed the front of his cue card, which included several lines and a table filled in with different words and notes.

Jeopardy! superfan Lilly managed to snap a screenshot of the moment and shared it on Twitter. She also explained how the tables on the card worked based on her knowledge of the show.

“We got a rare look at Ken’s Final Jeopardy card tonight!” she tweeted on Friday night. “This is the card where a staff member (I believe co-head writer Michele Loud) writes all the contestant wagers and possible outcomes for the host to have on hand alongside the clue and correct response.”

Another fan asked if there is a “stop” during play to give a chance for the producers to work out the possible outcomes or “are they just that quick with the possibilities?”

“The contestants enter their wagers during the commercial break before Final Jeopardy starts,” Lilly explained. “I believe the card is written as soon as wagers are locked in and given to the host at that time (before they read the question).”

Elsewhere, the long-running game show is preparing for the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters tournament, kicking off on May 8.

On the recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Foss revealed the winner of Masters will receive $500,000 and a special trophy in honor of the late host Alex Trebek.

Those competing in the Masters tournament are fan-favorites Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer. and Mattea Roach.

