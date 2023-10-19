‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Quips About ‘Going Either Way’ – Fans React

Did Ken Jennings reveal an unknown fact about his sexuality on Wednesday’s (October 18) episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!? That’s what many viewers have been debating after the host made a cheeky comment while reading out one of the categories.

The moment happened under the category “‘I’ Can Go Either Way,” which the Jeopardy! GOAT seemingly took as an opportunity to share something personal about himself.

“Fun fact about me,” Jennings said before reading out the category, per The Sun U.S. “A lot of people don’t know that,” he continued as the celeb contestants (Melissa Fumero, Shane Battier, and Steven Weber) and studio audience laughed.

“Did ken jennings just come out as bisexual?????” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X, with many others asking the same.

“Did ken jennings just come out as bisexual on celebrity jeopardy?” said another, while one person asked, “ken jennings just came out as bi on jeopardy? @KenJennings congrats!!!”

“Came to Twitter to see if anyone else caught that,” replied another commenter.

“Man’s a walking Daily Double,” quipped another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Roderick (@johnroderick)

“Right? Can’t be taken another way? My wife and I rewound it to hear again,” added another, while one viewer wrote, “It must be what he meant.”

did ken jennings just come out as bisexual????? pic.twitter.com/WregK5YRKU — ysa (@lychuwu) October 19, 2023

Came to Twitter to see if anyone else caught that — Maggie Roll (@MaggieRoll2) October 19, 2023

Right? Can’t be taken another way? My wife and irewound it to hear again — TWlTTERdee_TWlTTERdumb (@Twltterdee1) October 19, 2023

Man’s a walking Daily Double — Crisco L. Francisco (@chrispfranc1s) October 19, 2023

Jennings married his wife, Mindy Jennings, in 2000 after meeting her at Brigham Young University. The couple share two children together, son Dylan, born in 2002, and daughter Caitlin, born in 2006.

The Jeopardy! record-setter has spoken about his wife’s support in the past, particularly how she helped him through his monumental 74-game winning streak on the show in 2004.

“My wife was all right with [him being on Jeopardy!],” he told Vulture. “We had been married for about four years at that point, my son had just been born, and we had recently moved into our starter home. She was always my first call when I got back to the Sony parking garage.”