‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Chimes In on ‘Hottest Contestant Ever’

After some Jeopardy! fans encouraged recent contestant Anji Nyquist to join OnlyFans, host Ken Jennings joked that he, too, is considering starting his own page on the online adult subscription website.

Nyquist, a social media coordinator from Minnesota, won one episode of the long-running game show earlier this month, and her brief appearance earned her plenty of admirers. After hosting a Q&A session on her Instagram, she was inundated with requests to start an OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website where users can sign-up to creators’ pages for exclusive adult content of racy photos and videos.

“I did an ‘ask me anything,’ and there were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular.’ I mean, that’s not my style, but it was flattering,” Nyquist told The Sun U.S.

Must be the season of the Witch! 🧙🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2MH7zmVG0q — Anji (@AnjiNyquist) October 7, 2022

She also revealed that she’s been receiving a lot of “DMs” (direct messages) from “random men” on social media. “Most of it’s just nice, ‘you’re so beautiful, you’re the hottest contestant ever – which is so dumb.”

“Jeopardy! is about your brain and your performance in this scenario,” she continued. “It was flattering, though, because who likes seeing themselves on TV ever? It was not what I was expecting, that’s for sure.”

After Fox News posted an article about Nyquist’s OnlyFans requests, which included a photo of Jennings, the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. took to Twitter to reply.

“Let me stress that I haven’t made my decision yet,” Jennings quipped, including a screenshot of the aforementioned article.

Let me stress that I haven’t made my decision yet. pic.twitter.com/BbSWnyEnMn — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 19, 2023

Fans responded excitedly to Jennings’ tweet, with one person writing, “The obvious next step is to post a poll and promise to abide by the results…”

Others wondered what kind of content a Jennings OnlyFans would include, with one fan suggesting, “Just reels of him looking things up in the encyclopedia, reading the entries aloud, and then explaining the errors in the entries. I mean, heck yeah!”

“Yes he is on OnlyFans but he is only using it to post Kennections quizzes,” tweeted another.

“You could write trivia on your clothes and with every garment you remove you will display more facts beneath it. All the way down to suit and tie we assume you always wear,” joked another fan.

For now, however, a Ken Jennings OnlyFans remains just a dream.