‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Chimes In on ‘Hottest Contestant Ever’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ken Jennings and Anji Nyquist on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc!

After some Jeopardy! fans encouraged recent contestant Anji Nyquist to join OnlyFans, host Ken Jennings joked that he, too, is considering starting his own page on the online adult subscription website.

Nyquist, a social media coordinator from Minnesota, won one episode of the long-running game show earlier this month, and her brief appearance earned her plenty of admirers. After hosting a Q&A session on her Instagram, she was inundated with requests to start an OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website where users can sign-up to creators’ pages for exclusive adult content of racy photos and videos.

Anji Nyquist on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy, Inc!

“I did an ‘ask me anything,’ and there were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular.’ I mean, that’s not my style, but it was flattering,” Nyquist told The Sun U.S.

She also revealed that she’s been receiving a lot of “DMs” (direct messages) from “random men” on social media. “Most of it’s just nice, ‘you’re so beautiful, you’re the hottest contestant ever – which is so dumb.”

Jeopardy! is about your brain and your performance in this scenario,” she continued. “It was flattering, though, because who likes seeing themselves on TV ever? It was not what I was expecting, that’s for sure.”

After Fox News posted an article about Nyquist’s OnlyFans requests, which included a photo of Jennings, the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. took to Twitter to reply.

“Let me stress that I haven’t made my decision yet,” Jennings quipped, including a screenshot of the aforementioned article.

Fans responded excitedly to Jennings’ tweet, with one person writing, “The obvious next step is to post a poll and promise to abide by the results…”

Fans React to 'Jeopardy!' Player's Timberwolves Shout Out
Related

Fans React to 'Jeopardy!' Player's Timberwolves Shout Out

Others wondered what kind of content a Jennings OnlyFans would include, with one fan suggesting, “Just reels of him looking things up in the encyclopedia, reading the entries aloud, and then explaining the errors in the entries. I mean, heck yeah!”

“Yes he is on OnlyFans but he is only using it to post Kennections quizzes,” tweeted another.

“You could write trivia on your clothes and with every garment you remove you will display more facts beneath it. All the way down to suit and tie we assume you always wear,” joked another fan.

For now, however, a Ken Jennings OnlyFans remains just a dream.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Anji Nyquist

Ken Jennings

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Susan Lucci and Nick Benedict in 'All My Children' in 1974
1
‘All My Children’ Alum Nick Benedict Dies at 77
Ben Napier incredible weight loss
2
‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Details His Incredible Weight Loss
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
3
Claire & Jamie Talk ‘Turning Point’ of Battle at Saratoga in ‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek
Carmen (L) and Hannah (R) for 'Love Island USA' Season 5
4
‘Love Island USA’: Meet New Bombshells Entering the Villa in Episode 2
'Magnum P.I.,' 'Found,' and 'Quantum Leap'
5
NBC Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: ‘Found,’ Final ‘Magnum P.I.’ Episodes & More Scripted Shows