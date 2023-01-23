Jared Padalecki’s Best Selfies & Family Moments From Social Media (PHOTOS)

Jared Padalecki with messy hair
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Walker

Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki has become quite the husband and father over the past decade or so and seems to enjoy nothing more than sharing his family life with his Instagram followers.

The Walker actor married his Supernatural co-star Genevieve Cortese in 2010, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2012; they have since gone on to have two more children. The start of the Padelecki family also coincided with a relocation from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, where the couple transformed a large, dismal farmhouse into a cozy family home.

Speaking to Architectural Digest in 2021 while giving a home tour, Padalecki said he and his wife were drawn to Texas for its slower pace. “I think if you get to Austin and you don’t decide to go the Austin speed limit, then you probably won’t last here,” Padalecki stated. “There is something very specific about the town.”

Padalecki has been known to share social media pictures of his home, which includes a massive living room, a basketball court, and a vegetable garden complete with a chicken coop and four bee colonies. The beloved actor can often be seen in photos and videos spending time with his loved ones around the home, whether it’s chilling on the sofa with his dogs or taking naps in bed with his daughter.

Check out some of Padalecki’s best selfies and cutest family snaps below.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW.

Jared Padalecki takes a nap
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Taking a nap with his daughter.

Jared Padalecki watches TV with the family
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Family time in front of the TV.

Jared Padalecki and wife battle head lice
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Infested with head lice from the kids!

Jared Padalecki and family at the beach.
Jared Padalecki Instagram

A family day out at the beach

Jared Padalecki in his chicken coop
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Working in the chicken coop.

Jared & Genevieve Padalecki on the set of Walker
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Embracing his wife Genevieve on the set of Walker.

Jared Padalecki working from home
Jared Padalecki Instagram

The struggles of working from home.

Jared Padalecki and his dog
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Chilling with his best friend.

Jared Padalecki reading TV Guide
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Engrossed in a TV Guide Magazine issue featuring his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

Jared Padalecki gets his eyebrows sculpted
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Eyebrows on fleek.

Jared Padalecki and his kids in the pool.
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Having fun with the kids at the pool.

Jared Padalecki in Australia
Jared Padalecki Instagram

Ranger or Walker?

Walker

Genevieve Padalecki

Jared Padalecki

