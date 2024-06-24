Jared Padalecki Reveals He Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts as Acting Pressures Took Toll

Jared Padalecki
Walker

Jared Padalecki is opening up about a very difficult moment from his recent past. In a preview clip from Tuesday’s (June 25) episode of the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, the Supernatural star talked about checking himself into a clinic due to suicidal ideations sometime in 2015.

The clip, which is previewed exclusively at People, features the actor alongside his wife Genevieve Padalecki, as he explained, “I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home’… I got home, went to a clinic for a couple of weeks and looked into it and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment.”

Padalecki went on to explain that the cause of his distress had to do with the professional side of his life, as he had to put on a front during auditions and other engagements: “They don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Oh today was rough, I didn’t sleep.’ They want, ‘Oh it’s great! Excited to be here!’ So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest,” the actor explained.

He added that he had become more adjusted to the “highs and lows” of the industry, including, most recently, the cancellation of his Western drama series Walker by The CW.

“I have a lot of sadness about Walker, the family,” he said. “It’s been a hard month since we found out, but I’m in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family.”

Jared Padalecki

