High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, July 27 on Disney+. And this season’s list of guest stars just got even more star-studded.

In addition to Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, Jump In!) and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and singer JoJo Siwa have joined the cast. Fans get a first glimpse of their characters in the HSMTMTS Season 3 trailer and the first-look photos below.

Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and take place at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California with an outdoor stage that’s giving major Camp Rock vibes. The Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Ferguson will play Marvin, an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo’s Nini, in the new episodes. Siwa will play Madison, a Camp Shallow Lake alum. And based on the HSMTMTS Season 3 trailer, below, it seems Nini may be ready to move on to bigger things.

The trailer starts off with four of the teens heading to Camp Shallow Lake, and they couldn’t be more excited for the summer adventure. Not because of the fun times ahead, though, but rather because there’s a secret celebrity joining them at camp. That celebrity is Bleu, who’s playing a version of himself in the series.

As viewers know, the teen comedy is based on a high school putting on a production of High School Musical. So the original stars of the Disney Channel hit movie musical — Bleu, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and more — exist in this world. Even some of the show’s jokes reference the actors.

“What are the two main guys’ names in Frozen again? One is, I wanna say, Gary?” Joshua Bassett‘s Ricky asks in the trailer.

“None of them are Gary,” Frankie Rodriguez’s Carlos replies with disdain. “You can’t just Zefron your way through auditions this time!”

The trailer even references High School Musical 2 and Camp Rock with “What Time Is It?” and “Start the Party” playing throughout the two-minute video.

HSMTMTS also stars Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. Recurring guest stars include Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, and Ben Stillwell, along with guest stars Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Rodrigo, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini.

Seasons 1 and 2 of HSMTMTS are currently available to stream on Disney+. And the series was green-lit for Season 4 in May. Check out photos from the new episodes, below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, July 27, Disney+