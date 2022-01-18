‘HSMTMTS’ Sets ‘Frozen’ as Season 3 Musical & Adds Disney Channel Vets to Cast

Production for the highly anticipated third season of Disney+‘s hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially begun in Los Angeles.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, the series brings viewers to Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned resort in California, in Season 3 as the Wildcats prepare to stage a summer production of Frozen. The stakes are at an all-time high as the teens attempt to determine who is “best in snow.”

Several new faces are joining the show as well including Disney Channel vets and one original High School Musical star. Joining the show as a series regular in Season 3 is newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell. Meanwhile, Corbin Bleu who played Chad Danforth in the original movie franchise, and fellow Disney Channel alums Hannah Montana‘s Jason Earles and ZOMBIES‘ Meg Donnelly will appear as guest stars.

Season 3 will also feature music from Camp Rock and the original High School Musical movie franchise. The five new cast members join returning series regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Olivia Rodrigo.

In Season 3, Lyles will portray Jet, a mysterious new kid at Camp Shallow Lake, meanwhile, fellow series regular Bell joins as Maddox, a bright-eyed and quick-witted “techie” who is a strict rule follower. Meanwhile, Bleu will portray himself in the metaseries as the show is about the students who attend class at the school where the original movies were filmed.

As for Donnelly, she’ll play Val, a confident and funny college student, and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training who will help the campers choreograph the summer production of Frozen. And Earles plays Dewey Wood, the “stone-faced” killjoy of a Camp Director for Camp Shallow Lake.

Don’t miss them and more musical fun when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns to Disney+. In the meantime, stay tuned for more teases ahead of the premiere as production gets underway.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Disney+