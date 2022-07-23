High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) returns to Disney+ on July 27, so we thought it was a good time to remind you what last went down with East High students Gina Porter (Sofia Wylie), Ricky Bowen (Joshua Bassett) and more last season. This way, we’ll all be ready to see the new drama unfold when the Wildcats go to Camp Shallow Lake in Season 3.

Before we dive into the unanswered questions, we did learn some tidbits from the trailer. Gina and E.J. Caswell (Matt Cornett) are officially a couple, although that might change because Ricky seems to be into her as well (does Gina still harbor some feelings for the curly-haired heartthrob?) The musical they will all be competing for is Disney’s Frozen, and this time it won’t just be the East High members going after roles.

Some Disney alums will also be on deck this season to provide some nostalgic relief. Corbin Bleu, who portrayed Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical movies, Hannah Montana’s series regular Jason Earles, and Zombies’ Meg Donnelly will all be appearing. Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa are also set to make guest appearances.

Now, check out what we don’t yet know about the upcoming episodes.