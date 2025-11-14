How All 6 ‘High Potential’ Adaptations Stack Up Around the World

Almost as soon as it aired, High Potential became a runaway hit for ABC, quickly cementing itself as one of the network’s biggest breakout successes. The series follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a brilliant single mom with an off-the-charts IQ who starts as a cleaning woman but proves so invaluable that she becomes an irreplaceable civilian consultant for the LAPD. Each week, viewers watch as Morgan pieces together complex cases while juggling her chaotic home life and a by-the-book detective partner who’s still figuring out how to keep up.

Created by Drew Goddard, the second season is in full swing, but did you know that it is an adaptation?

High Potential is based on the French-Belgian series HPI (original title: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, marketed as HIP on Hulu), which premiered in 2021. Since then, the concept has sparked multiple international adaptations — and a few more in development.

In each series, the core premise stays the same: a quirky single mother with an extraordinarily high IQ ends up assisting local law enforcement, all while trying to track down the missing father of her daughter. Each version blends comedy and crime drama to showcase a brilliant woman juggling a wonderfully chaotic life. But the similarities stop there — tone, humor, and key plot points shift from country to country, with each adaptation tailored to fit its audience.

So, here’s a look at the other high-intelligence heroines who traded in their mops to help local law enforcement.

Haut Potentiel Intellectuel with Audrey Fleurot
TFI

HPI (a.k.a. Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, HIP)

Country: France/Belgium
Premiered: 2021

Created by Stéphane Carrié, Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, and Nicolas Jean, the original series followed Morgane Alvaro (Audrey Fleurot), a highly gifted cleaner who becomes a consultant for the DIPJ, the Interregional Directorate of Judicial Police in France. The show was considered much edgier as the impulsive, socially awkward Morgane often clashed with authority, while Morgane’s working-class background and resentment of the wealthy are front and center in the series. The original French series emphasized Morgane’s messy personal life, as well as very physical humor.

The series ran for five seasons and was a huge hit, thus leading to many adaptations.

Evolution Films

The Cases of the Extraordinary Marty (a.k.a. Případy mimořádné Marty)

Country: Czech Republic
Premiered: 2022

In 2023, Petra Hřebíčková picked up the dust rag as Marta Adamcová. In the Czech version, Marta’s family life is streamlined: She has one daughter instead of three kids, and the disappearance of her boyfriend — the child’s father — becomes the central mystery of the series. The domestic chaos is toned down compared to the French original, giving the character a slightly steadier home base as she herself is a bit more cerebral. She also has a bit of a criminal record.

Star TV/Barking Well Media

IQ 160 (a.k.a. Exýpnēs)

Country: Greece
Premiered: 2023

Smaragda Karydi stars as Pinelopi Mouriki, who works as a cleaner at the Homicide Division of the Greek Police.
In the Greek version, the gifted woman is framed more within her cultural and familial context. The character of Pinelopi is more maternal and self-reflective, while her genius emerges more from observation and emotional reading. Also, her connection with Lt. Argyris Kalatzis (Nikos Kouris) is more immediate and less antagonistic.

TV Markíza

Excellent Nikol (a.k.a. Výnimočná Nikol)

Country: Slovakia
Premiered: 2022

In the first international adaptation of the series, Tanya Pauhofova steps into the role of Nikol Ticha, the brilliant but unconventional single mother whose knack for solving puzzles draws the attention of local police. She’s paired with a skeptical detective, Adam Kadlec (Kamil Mikulčík), and together they quickly begin delivering results.

Nikol’s family setup is slightly different as she has three daughters, while her character is more grounded than the original Morgane, as well as more intelligent and less slapstick in her approach.

RTL

The Reluctant Genius (a.k.a. A renitens)

Country: Hungary
Premiered: 2024

Renáta “Reni” Somos (portrayed by Kata Gáspár, followed by Alexandra Barber) is the genius at the center of this version, as she helps the police who recognize her potential and the head of the Life Protection Department (Major Anikó Cseke, played by Mónika Balsai) offers her a consultant role. It maintains core plot pillars (gifted protagonist, messy personal life, police consultant, etc.) but adjusts episodic cases, subplots, tone to suit Hungarian audiences. Also, the Hungarian version centers on feminist themes and the frustration of being underestimated.

High Potential with Kaitlin Olson
ABC/Hulu

High Potential

Country: United States
Premiered: 2024

A smoother and more “network-friendly” adaptation of early versions, the show follows Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan Gillory as she not only helps out local law enforcement, but also attempts to solve the mystery of what happened to her daughter’s father. The drama between her former partners is toned down, as is the daily chaos of her life. This version is the closest to the French version.

