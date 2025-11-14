Almost as soon as it aired, High Potential became a runaway hit for ABC, quickly cementing itself as one of the network’s biggest breakout successes. The series follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a brilliant single mom with an off-the-charts IQ who starts as a cleaning woman but proves so invaluable that she becomes an irreplaceable civilian consultant for the LAPD. Each week, viewers watch as Morgan pieces together complex cases while juggling her chaotic home life and a by-the-book detective partner who’s still figuring out how to keep up.

Created by Drew Goddard, the second season is in full swing, but did you know that it is an adaptation?

High Potential is based on the French-Belgian series HPI (original title: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, marketed as HIP on Hulu), which premiered in 2021. Since then, the concept has sparked multiple international adaptations — and a few more in development.

In each series, the core premise stays the same: a quirky single mother with an extraordinarily high IQ ends up assisting local law enforcement, all while trying to track down the missing father of her daughter. Each version blends comedy and crime drama to showcase a brilliant woman juggling a wonderfully chaotic life. But the similarities stop there — tone, humor, and key plot points shift from country to country, with each adaptation tailored to fit its audience.

So, here’s a look at the other high-intelligence heroines who traded in their mops to help local law enforcement.

High Potential, Season 2 Return, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC