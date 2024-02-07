In the upcoming second season of Halo, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) meets Dr. Halsey’s (Natascha McElhone) new replacement, James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In Season 2 of the Paramount+ series (premiering February 8), Master Chief leads his elite Spartan team in a battle against the Covenant alien threat. Following a jarring event on a remote planet, John senses a looming change in the war and risks everything to prove a belief no one else shares — that the Covenant is gearing up to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy teetering on the edge, John embarks on a quest to find the key to humanity’s survival or its demise — the Halo.

In the clip above, we see Chief meeting Ackerson after his encounter with the Covenant on the remote planet, as he’s announced as the new director of the Spartan program. Following the events of Season 1, where the UNSC now wants Halsey to avoid her death sentence, Ackerson says he hopes she lives long enough to face her crimes, much to the chagrin of the Chief, who trusts her more than the UNSC itself. See the rest of the tense scene above.

Halo stars Schreiber and McElhone both serve as producers this season. Cast members also returning for Season 2 are Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. Also returning from Season 1 is Laera (Fiona O’Shaughnessy), Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime. Soren and Laera’s son, Kessler (Tylan Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

The new cast members are Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Morgan’s James Ackerson is a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo plays Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corps communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.

Halo, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, February 8, 2024, Paramount