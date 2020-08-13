6 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Storylines Affected by the Planned Season 17 Time Jump

Grey’s Anatomy is going to be including the coronavirus in its upcoming 17th season, and the latest details reveal that in doing so, the premiere will pick up “a month and a half into full COVID.”

While production shut down on Season 16 four episodes early, the finale did leave a few storylines up in the air. What we see next from at least some of them will be affected by this time jump, whether it’s how it plays out onscreen, like for the relationships of Drs. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), or what we’ll now have to learn via flashbacks or in conversations, like Drs. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) naming their baby.

Scroll down for the storylines we expect to play out a bit differently in Season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 17, Fall 2020, ABC