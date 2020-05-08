'Station 19' Offers Update on DeLuca's 'Grey's Anatomy' Diagnosis

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 15 of Station 19, "Bad Guy."]

Grey's Anatomy fell four episodes short of its planned 16th season, but fans are fortunate that it shares a universe with Station 19. The spinoff did finish filming its current third season, complete with some characters crossing over. In fact, Carina DeLuca's (Stefania Spampinato) latest visit with girlfriend Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) offered some insight into her brother, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Over on Grey's, fans have watched Carina worry about her brother's behavior, especially of late, even as he brushed off her concerns. She's suspected that like their father, he too is bipolar. And the penultimate episode of Station 19 seems to have tipped off one of the storylines Grey's had planned for those four episodes.

While trying to get Maya to recognize that her father was abusive, even if he didn't hit her or her mother, Carina brought up her own family. "My dad has bipolar I," she said. "And my sweet baby brother has inherited it."

The last time we saw DeLuca, in the Season 16 finale, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found him sitting on the floor in the hospital. "I don't know what's going on," he admitted. She took him home. Could he have received an official diagnosis after that in one of the unaired episodes? Or is it just that Carina has accepted that is likely the case?

Meredith will be in the Station 19 finale, and it is possible that we could find out then. However, as the promo reveals, her role appears to be more about comforting Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) with Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) in surgery. Meredith's own experience with a husband in the hospital could come up, as could what's going on with DeLuca. We'll just have to wait and see.

