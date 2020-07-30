'Grey's Anatomy' Ups Richard Flood & 1 More to Series Regular, 'Station 19' Adds Stefania Spampinato

There's some news about the 2020-2021 season for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 that could be good for the love lives of two doctors and a firefighter.

The ABC medical drama has upped Richard Flood (Dr. Cormac Hayes, or "McWidow," according to Cristina Yang) and Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu) to series regulars ahead of Season 17, TVLine reports. Meanwhile, Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) is moving over to the spinoff as a series regular for its upcoming fourth season. (She's recurred on Grey's since her introduction in Season 14.)

With these changes, we can begin to speculate what that means for Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) moving forward. Grey's Season 16 did tease a new love triangle for Meredith, this time with boyfriend Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Hayes; Meredith and Andrew hit a rough patch, while Cristina sent her best friend Hayes as a "gift." Meredith and Hayes did begin to bond and it is very likely that something will happen between them at some point or, at the very least, the flirtation and possibility will continue to be there.

Hill's promotion suggests that Maggie may finally end up in a relationship that lasts; she and Winston, who had been a resident of hers at Tufts, crossed paths at a medical conference and really hit it off, physically and emotionally. In fact, after only one night together, he was ready to relocate. But then Maggie's focus became caring for her father, after Richard's (James Pickens Jr.) erratic behavior during his presentation. It sounds like Winston is making that move after all.

As for Spampinato's move, her relationship with Maya has mostly played out on Station 19 and we even got an update on her brother's health during one of her appearances on there. (Carina and Maya's relationship nearly ended for good before they made up in the spinoff's finale.) Chances are we'll continue to see her on both, especially when it comes to Andrew's storyline and the fact that there was a lot more crossover between the two last year than there had been previously.

Station 19, Season 4, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fall 2020, ABC

Grey's Anatomy, Season 17, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fall 2020, ABC