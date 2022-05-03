‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Celebrates 400 Episodes (PHOTOS)

Grey’s Anatomy, television’s longest-running primetime medical drama, is ending its current 18th season with a major milestone: its 400th episode. And to celebrate the occasion, ABC and ABC Signature came together with the cast, crew, and creative team.

The cake-cutting ceremony took place on Monday, May 2 in Los Angeles, and you can check out the photos below of everyone at the event. Plus, during the celebration, the network and studio surprised the Grey’s cast and crew with a stage dedication, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy at Prospect Studios as a reminder of the magic being made in that very spot. The plaque is pictured below as well.

The 400th episode is the Season 18 finale, a two-hour event on Thursday, May 26. (The medical drama was renewed for Season 19 in January.) Before that, Grey’s returns on May 5 with “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” featuring Kate Walsh’s return as Dr. Addison Montgomery. According to ABC, that episode also sees Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) facing an unhappy Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals, tensions rising between Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — who may be leaving Seattle for a job at the Mayo Clinic — and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) returning to work.

Then in May 12’s “I’ll Cover You,” a former patient of Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln’s (Chris Carmack) is in the ER with his pregnant wife, and Bailey receives an offer from Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). And in May 19’s “Stronger Than Hate,” a dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor and the hospital receives a victim of a brutal hate crime.

