‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Addison Returns and Reunites With Meredith & Amelia (VIDEO)

Kate Walsh returns as Dr. Addison Montgomery in the May 5 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s at a time that some major changes could be heading Grey Sloan’s way.

At the end of the April 7 episode, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) had seemingly made up her mind about the job offer from Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) that would take her to Minnesota full time. She told Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), “I’m ready to start over. I’m definitely ready. I’m gonna take that offer.”

And now it seems that it’s time for Meredith to let her sisters know she’s planning to leave. Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) asks her in the promo, “Are you still considering taking that offer?” (Remember, Maggie learned about it from Chandra Wilson’s Dr. Miranda Bailey, who found out from James Pickens Jr.’s Dr. Richard Webber.) “I made my decision,” Meredith tells her. “Fine, congratulations,” her sister says before walking away.

Then Addison walks in, commenting, “Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen,” and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) hugs her. Addison could be referring to the problems the hospital is currently having with its residency program. As Bailey was told by members of the accreditation council at the end of the latest episode, the residency program was being put on probation, effective immediately. They don’t have enough surgeons to maintain an effective teaching program, and they had a few weeks to make the necessary improvements… or they’d be shut down.

Addison also comments on where Meredith seems to be at the moment with everyone after that job offer. Watch the promo below for more.

